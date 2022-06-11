Potash Fertilizers Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2022-2032)

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Potash Fertilizer Market Snapshot

The global potash fertilizer market is estimated at USD 26.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 42.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 25.8 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 26.9 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 42.3 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.6% North America Market Share in 2021 ~26% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR ~4.7% Collective Value Share (US, China, India) 2022: Top 3 Countries ~43%

Adoption of Fertilizers to Present Lucrative Opportunities

Rising population has led to a rapid surge in food consumption, due to which farmers are focusing on improving their yield per hectare. In addition to the various tools and equipment used to improve farm output, demand for potash fertilizers has also witnessed an increase. The adoption of fertilizers is also likely to witness an increase on account of favorable government initiatives, such as the provision of subsidies.

To maintain soil productivity, regular use of potash fertilizers is vital, which is propelling the demand for potash fertilizers. Further, increased disposable income has led to shift a consumption pattern which will influence sales of high-nutrition and high quality food products. This trend will ultimately increase demand for high-quality fertilizers. Additionally, owing to easy availability, low-cost, government subsidy and lack of substitutes, potash fertilizers are likely to witness steady demand during the assessment period. All the above listed factors are estimated to support market growth by 2.1X during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Global Potash Fertilizer Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented as : Potassium Chloride Sulfate of Potash (SOP) Potassium Nitrate Others

By Form, Global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented as : Solid Potash Fertilizer Liquid Potash Fertilizer

By Crop Type, Global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented as : Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others

By Application, Global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented as : Broadcasting Foliar Fertigation

By Region, Global Potash Fertilizer Market is segmented as : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



