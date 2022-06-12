Gynaecological Cancer Drugs Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

The new report by Persistence Market Research (PMR) expects the global Gynaecological Cancer Drugs Market to witness significant growth, registering 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The global gynaecological cancer drugs market is also expected to bring in US$ 41,855.8 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Treatment of cancer is being increasingly focused on be leading pharmaceutical companies, researchers, healthcare institutes and governments of various countries. With increasing number of research and development activities in cancer treatment, especially in gynaecological cancer treatment, new treatments are reaching an increasing number of physicians faster than ever.

Also, availability of advanced treatment options and drugs has resulted in the decline in cancer mortality rate across major developed countries. However, the scenario is not same in the developing nations. This is due to the high cost of cancer treatment and lack of availability of new treatments.

New Treatment Options and Robust Pipeline of Drugs in Clinical Development to Drive the Market Growth

According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth resulting in death among women, accounting for a maximum number of deaths compared to any other cancer of female reproductive system. However, over the past 20 years, the number of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer is decreasing. This is due to the discovery of new drugs and treatments for treating gynaecological cancer.

Increasing number of drugs have been approved by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for gynaecological cancer. Meanwhile, a lot of drugs developed by pharmaceutical firms are under clinical trials. Generic drugs are also gaining traction in the gynaecological cancer drugs market. Meanwhile, personalized medicine approach and targeted therapies also present an opportunity for companies operating in the global gynaecological cancer drugs market.

Global Gynaecological Cancer Drugs Market- Segment-Wise Analysis

The global gynaecological cancer drugs market is segmented into distribution channels, indication, end users, drug class, and region. Based on the drug class, the market is divided into antitumor antibiotic, anthracyclines, plant alkaloid, alkylating agent, and other drug class. Antitumor antibiotic is expected to grow at a faster phase any other drug class. By the end of 2026, antitumor antibiotic is estimated to bring in more than US$ 13,700 million revenue.

By end users, the market segmentation includes specialized cancer treatment centers, clinics, hospitals and others. Among these, hospitals are expected to be the largest users of gynaecological cancer drugs. Hospitals are estimated to exceed US$ 16,300 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

Based on the indication, the market is further segmented into vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer, ovarian & fallopian tube cancer, uterine cancer, and cervical cancer. Uterine cancer is expected to account for the highest revenue share. By the end of 2026, uterine cancer is estimated to exceed US$ 22,500 million revenue.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into e-commerce, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Among these, hospital pharmacies are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies are estimated to bring in more than US$ 15,000 million revenue by the end of the forecast period.

North America is expected to be one of the leading regions in the global gynaecological cancer drugs market. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of the major pharmaceutical companies, increasing investment in the research and development of new drugs and therapies to treat gynaecological cancer are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region.