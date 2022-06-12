Global To Be The Kingpin For Infotainment Equipment In Automotive Market and Forecast 2016-2026

Automotive Infotainment – Connectivity Inscribed!

The present-day scenario is such that connectivity has turned out to be an indispensable part of life. As with humans, so with the automotives! This connectivity is being used as a means of entertainment as well. So, information + entertainment = “Infotainment”! Automotive infotainment could be referred to as diverse kinds of electronic devices providing the automotives delivering information as well as entertainment content to the end-users. As of now, the automotive infotainment system comprises premium audio systems, navigation systems, fuel efficiency, telematics, and safe connectivity solutions.

As far as sound categories are concerned, infotainment comprises USB stick, CD player, radio, and likewise. The navigation unit consists of hardware and software. Display constitutes LCD screen of different sizes and touch screen. Connectivity implies voice control, mobile phone connection, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and traffic reports.

These days, smartphone connectivity system does help in bridging product life cycle gap between smartphones and vehicle infotainment. Multimedia automotive infotainment is already doing the rounds. All these factors are likely to take the entire automotive infotainment market by storm between 2021 and 2031. Persistence Market Research has mentioned these details and the insights therein with utmost precision.

Automotive Infotainment – The Centre Point!

Almost every automotive system has automotive infotainment as its centre point. In other words, the functionalities of automotive systems are bound to be controlled and monitored from a single central unit. Also, the market players are emphasizing on development of more number of features such that the overall experience could be effortless and enjoyable.

The modern-day automotive infotainment does establish connectivity with smart automotive technologies like ADAS systems, 2X connectivity solutions, sensors, telematics devices, and smartphones. These advancements are likely to bolster the automotive infotainment market in the upcoming period. This is what Persistence Market Research has tabled in its report entitled “Automotive Infotainment Market”.

High Resolution Automotive Infotainment

Improvised user experience is being offered through development of high resolution touch screen infotainment. These touch screens generally consist of Thin Film Transistors (TFT) or LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) materials. Picturesque graphical displays could be put forth through these display technologies. The width of these displays ranges from 1 to 20 inches.

At the same time, it needs to be brought to the notice that touch screen infotainment tends to divert the driver’s attention towards the other activities like altering music, flipping the channels, switching the radio off/on, or setting up subsequent navigation. Also, the fact that HD, high resolution touch screen display is pretty costly can’t be ignored. Persistence Market Research has put its best foot forward in entailing these.

The way the Automotive Infotainment Market goes about

The automotive infotainment market, by type of system, spans rear-seat infotainment and dashboard. By type of vehicle, it’s LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle), passenger cars, electric vehicle (EV), and HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle). By type of market, it’s aftermarket and OEMs.

Out of these, rear-seat kind is being preferred by luxury vehicles for facilitating enjoyable and comfortable ride. Passenger cars lead from the front due to them being preferred by people all over. Else, LCVs are expected to go steady. All these categorizations have been well stated by Persistence Market Research.

How about Analysis Region-wise?

North America and Europe are at the maturity stage regarding automotive infotainment market. However, the Asia-Pacific is bound to grow at the fastest rate in this market in the forecast period. This could be credited to growing adoption of electric vehicles all across Japan and China. In Europe, Robert Bosch GmbH leads in provision of automotive infotainment. Persistence Market Research has sketched these facts in its report.

What’s with the Competitors?

Persistence Market Research has profiled the key players in automotive infotainment market as follows:

MMI Navigation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv Plc

Alpine Electronics

Pioneer Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Samsung Electronics

