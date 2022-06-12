Demand For Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Is Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 5% During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks to Capture Major Chunk of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Share during 2021-2031The latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR estimates revenue from the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market to reach US$ 18 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 6%. Demand for blocks is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample:

Prominent Key players of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market survey report:

  • Xella Group
  • H+H International
  • SOLBET
  • ACICO
  • Isoltech srl
  • Broco
  • Cematix
  • Aircrete
  • Brickwell
  • AERCON AAC
  • Laston Italiana

Key Market Segments in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry Research

  • Product
    • ACC Blocks
    • ACC Wall Panels
    • ACC Floor Elements
    • ACC Cladding Panels
    • ACC Lintels
    • Others
      • ACC Beams & Lintels
      • ACC Roof Panels
  • Application
    • ACC for Residential Construction
    • ACC for Industrial Construction
    • ACC for Commercial Construction
    • ACC for Infrastructure Construction
    • Others (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in Roof Insulation)

