Animal Feed Additives Market Upcoming Demands and Growth Analysis 2030

Posted on 2022-06-13 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Animal Feed Additives Industry Overview

 

The global animal feed additives market size was valued at USD 39.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributable to the surging consumption of meat and animal-based products by consumers, the steadily increasing global population, and growth in the population of livestock.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Animal Feed Additives Market

 

Animal feed additives are an essential component of breeding livestock, as they help in disease prevention in animals, improve the rate of weight gain, feed digestion, vitamin intake & conversion, and in so doing improve the quality of the meat. These are extensively utilized globally as they are vital for maintaining the overall health of the livestock on a commercial as well as non-commercial scale.

 

The U.S. has a significant meat-consuming population, which is increasing day by day; this is a major factor accountable for the increase in consumption of animal feed additives in the country. The U.S. has stringent rules and standards for the production of meat, which affects the global market directly. The animal feed additives industry is well-established and operated under strict regulations of authorities to maintain global standards. It is complementary to the animal feed and meat market and is significantly affected by changes in them.

 

Europe is the highest consumer of meat and therefore is a significantly larger consumer of animal feed additives. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region has the highest population growth with rising consumption. The accumulating demand for meat due to an increase in consumption and rise in the purchasing power of people is anticipated to drive the overall market.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Animal Feed and Feed Additives Industry   Research Reports.

  • Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market: The global essential oils & plant extract for livestock market size were valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size was valued at USD 94.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

 

Animal Feed Additives Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global animal feed additives market on the basis of product, livestock, and region:

Animal Feed Additives Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

  • Antibiotics
  • Vitamins
    • Vitamin A
    • Vitamin E
    • Vitamin B
    • Vitamin C
    • Others
  • Antioxidants
  • Amino Acids
    • Tryptophan
    • Lysine
    • Methionine
    • Threonine
    • Others
  • Feed Enzymes
    • Phytase
    • Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others
  • Feed Acidifiers
  • Others

Animal Feed Additives Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

  • Pork/Swine
  • Poultry
  • Cattle
  • Aquaculture
  • Others

Animal Feed Additives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East and Africa

 

Market Share Insights

May 2019: BASF SE started operations for a new animal additives plant in China to cater to the increasing product demand in the Asia Pacific region.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global animal feed additives market include:

  • AFB International
  • Alltech
  • Kemin Industries, Inc.
  • Vitablend Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
  • Kalsec, Inc.
  • DSM
  • Ameri-Pac, Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • FoodSafe Technologies
  • Lallemand, Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Nutreco N.V.
  • Elanco
  • Biomin Holding GmbH
  • Adisseo France S.A.S.
  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • Penny Newman

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Animal Feed Additives Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution