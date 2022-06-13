Resistance Welding Equipment Market To Undergo Linear Transition Between 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Introduction

Resistance welding equipment market is estimated to grow due to growing demand of resistance welding in automotive and manufacturing industries. Resistance welding equipment is utilized for the purpose of joining two or more metal sheets and components permanently. Resistance welding is one of the oldest type of electric welding. In the process, the weld is made by a combination of time, pressure and heat. There are many different types of resistance welding processes such as flash welding, percussion welding, projection welding, resistance spot welding etc. Resistance welding equipment have welding forces ranging from fractional pounds to over 1,000,000 pounds force and current output ranges from a few amperes to over 200,000 amperes. In Resistance welding, no flux is needed such as solder during the welding process, this is the reason that welded parts can be easily recycled. Moreover, spatter and ultraviolet rays are not generated which keeps the worksite neat and clean.

Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption rate of resistance welding in automotive and appliance industries for manufacturing process is one of the main factor fueling the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Resistance welding has many advantages as no training is required to improve the welder’s skill unlike in arc and gas welding, owing to easy operation. It is suitable for high volume production for low cost products in a short period of time.

Subsequently, due to its short time duration, less heat is transferred over the non-work area of the work piece. Moreover, no filler metals or consumables are required for joining or welding of metal sheets & components and it is environment friendly clean process. These are some reasons which are anticipated to the growth of resistance welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Resistance welding is more expensive than arc welding equipment. It is one of the key factor that can hamper the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Resistance spot welding has low fatigue & tensile strength and also have limited movement on assembly line. These are some other factors that hinder the growth of resistance welding equipment market. Furthermore, slow adoption of advanced welding technologies in the developing regions acts as restraint for the said market.

In current scenario, Semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment are used by end use industry instead of manual resistance welding equipment, owing to easy operating and time saving facility. Steel industry is using the semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment for manufacturing of pipe, tubing and smaller structural section. Among all end use industry, automotive industry is the prominent user of resistance welding equipment.

Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Segmentation

basis of automation level Manual Resistance Welding Equipment

Semi – Automatic Resistance Welding Equipment

Automatic Resistance Welding Equipment basis of End Use Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Steel Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Resistance welding equipment market in Western Europe is expected to grow with significant CAGR, owing to high number of automobile manufacturers. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to account prominent market share for resistance welding equipment market due to industrial growth observed in the emerging economies such as India and China during the forecast period.

Japan is also estimated to hold significant market share, owing to growing electronic industry in the region. Moreover, North America is anticipated for the growth of resistance welding equipment market due to high adoption rate of advanced welding technologies. Resistance welding equipment market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow with moderate rate in the upcoming year.

Resistance Welding Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Resistance Welding Equipment Market includes:

Langley Holdings PLC (ARO Welding Technologies SA)

NIMAK GmbH

Fronius International GmbH

J. Snow

Taylor-Winfield Technologies, Inc.

CenterLine (Windsor) Limited

Daihen Corporation

Welding Process Industrial Co., Ltd

TECNA S.p.A.

Heron Intelligent Equipment Co.,Ltd

Shenzhen Juntengfa Welding Equipment Co., Ltd

PW Resistance Welding Products Ltd.

