Aromatherapy Market Trends, Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2028

Aromatherapy Industry Overview

The global aromatherapy market size was estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness about therapeutic uses of essential oils coupled with a growing preference for natural products is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Aromatherapy is considered as an alternative medicinal therapy that helps recover from various disorders, including pain, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, skin-related problems, cold and cough, digestion problems, immune system dysfunction, insomnia, anxiety, and wounds. Women are usually more concerned about acne scars, and people with acne-related problems often opt for therapeutic-grade essential oils.

The U.S. dominated the market for aromatherapy in 2020. Rising awareness about the advantages of alternative therapies is expected to drive the market for aromatherapy in the U.S. over the coming years. Moreover, favorable laws and regulations for essential oil farming are likely to propel the market growth in the country over the forecast period.

The target audience in the market for aromatherapy is commonly women, but it is also growing significantly among the millennials. This group of population is responsible for the changing trends in healing therapies. People are increasingly opting for natural therapies instead of man-made drugs. As a result of the changing trends in healing therapies, key companies are also undertaking new initiatives and developing new products.

Major players have undertaken an increasing number of initiatives in order to expand their geographic presence. These strategic developments have been beneficial for the companies as well as countries wherein new production facilities and offices have been set up. Untapped growth opportunities in developing economies coupled with increasing investments by market players in these regions are anticipated to boost demand for aromatherapy products.

Rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people caused by the containment measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak are expected to augment the demand for various stress relief and relaxation therapies. Furthermore, the application of aromatherapy to provide relief against cough and cold is expected to impact the market positively since the primary symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, cold, and fever.

Jojoba Oil Market : The global jojoba oil market size was valued at USD 133.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Aromatherapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aromatherapy market on the basis of product, mode of delivery, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Aromatherapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Consumables Equipment



Aromatherapy Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Topical Application Aerial Diffusion Direct Inhalation



Aromatherapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Relaxation Skin & Hair Care Pain Management Cold & Cough Insomnia Scar Management Others



Aromatherapy Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) DTC B2B



Aromatherapy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Home Use Spa & Wellness Centers Hospitals & Clinics Yoga & Meditation Centers



Aromatherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

September 2020: Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft expanded its products offerings by launching Zoe, a glowing energy-efficient aroma diffuser that uses ultrasound technology to emit essential oils in the room.

Key Companies profiled:

New product developments and approvals are also a part of the key initiatives undertaken by key companies to gain stronger product penetration.

Some of the prominent players in the aromatherapy market include:

dōTERRA

Young Living Essential Oils

Edens Garden

Mountain Rose Herbs

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

FLORIHANA

Falcon

Biolandes

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Hubmar International

SpaRoom

