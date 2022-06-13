Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segments by Application 2022

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Industry

The global embedded non-volatile memory market size was valued at USD 129.9 million in 2014. The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates the rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, the proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period.

Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices.

High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs are expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. The use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in the connected devices is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods.

These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next-generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze embedded non-volatile memory market growth over the next eight years. Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips.

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global embedded non-volatile memory market on the basis of product and region:

eNVM Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022) eFlash eE 2 PROM FRAM Others



eNVM Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global embedded non-volatile memory market

GlobalFoundries

United Microcontroller Corporation (UMC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

HHGrace

Kilopass

eMemory Technology Inc.

