Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots Market Growing Demand  

Over the years, scientists and researchers have been studying nature to develop products inspired from the biological origin. Biomimetic is also known by alternate names such as bio mimicry and bio-inspired, amongst others. It has already scaled up innovation across a wide range of industries and many of the products used in day-to-day life are developed by taking inspiration from nature. The implementation of biomimetic across industries has led to sustainable development, increased profits and decreased cost of production. Therefore, researchers are trying to incorporate the same approach in the advanced robotics industry, which is leading to the creation of non-medical biomimetic robots.

Non-medical biomimetic robots are the robots inspired from natural living organisms such as insects, birds, animal, humanoid and fish. They exhibit improved performance in areas where there is a need for flexible structures and where other industrial robots cannot be used. Non-medical biomimetic robots are used for a wide variety of applications such as inspection, surveillance, transportation and logistics, material handling, manufacturing, personal use and home assistance. They are yet not commercialized and are still in the research and development phase and the expected market potential has been highlighted in the PMR report on the non-medical biomimetic robots market. The market for non-medical biomimetic robots is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 140 Mn by 2019-20, owing to the low rate of commercialization and the use of these robots only for specialized applications such as defense. By 2023-24, the global non-medical biomimetic robots market is expected to reach 20 times of its initial value, exhibiting exponential growth.

Factors Driving Global Demand for Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots

Non-medical biomimetic robots are used for various applications including inspection, surveillance, transportation and logistics, material handling, manufacturing, personal use and home assistance. The growing investments and funding in the research and development of non-medical biomimetic robots for defense sector is projected to boost the market demand for non-medical biomimetic robots. In the defense sector, apart from the use for surveillance, non-medical biomimetic robots are also being used for logistics where they assist soldiers in carrying heavy weapons and other items, thus saving energy and improving efficiency. There has also been a rise in the demand for the use of non-medical biomimetic robots in pipeline maintenance across various industries. Industrial pipes are inaccessible and narrow and can be vertical with junctions; therefore, difficulty in detecting leakage points, regular checking and inspection and changing ventilation systems have been witnessed. Significant research and development is being carried out to automate the process of pipeline inspection and maintenance, which is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for non-medical biomimetic robots.

Global Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots Market Potential Analysis by End-Use Industry

In terms of end use industry, in the short term scenario, the defense sector is anticipated to lead the global non-medical biomimetic robots market demand. However, industries such as oil and gas, mining and water treatment are projected to create significant demand for non-medical biomimetic robots in pipeline maintenance and studying the water composition and exploring the remote parts of the ocean. The warehouse and distribution industry is also expected to generate a significant opportunity for the global non-medical biomimetic robots market.

Global Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots Market Potential Analysis by Application

In terms of application, non-medical biomimetic robots are majorly being used for surveillance applications in the defense industry. They are also being used for logistics application. However, the inspection and material handling segment is also projected to be among the major application segments in the coming years.

Global Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots Market Potential Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, North America is projected to lead the global demand for non-medical biomimetic robots. Research agencies in the region such as DARPA have been allotting large funds for the development and deployment of these robots in military applications. Robots are majorly being developed for surveillance, inspection and logistics and as soldiers as well. Europe is expected to stand at the second position with major demand stemming from transportation and logistics industries. Japan, with the growing percentage of elderly population, is also witnessing a significant automation rate, which is projected to fuel the demand for non-medical biomimetic robots. China, with the robustly increasing number of industrial robots, is also projected to gain share in non-medical biomimetic robots in the latter half of the forecast period. South East Asia and Pacific majorly South Korea and India are also projected to witness significant gains over the forecast period with the increasing expenditure on the research and development of non-medical biomimetic robots.

Key Players Dominating the Global Non-Medical Biomimetic Robots Market

Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the non-medical biomimetic robot report include Boston Dynamics, Festo Group, Agility Robotics, AeroVironment, Inc., The University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, KUKA AG and ABB Group, among others.

