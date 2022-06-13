Sales Revenue Of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

With constant increase in the usage and wide application of imaging devices such as X-rays, CT scanners, etc., the need for advanced and upgraded medical imaging phantoms that provide better and consistent results has become a priority in the healthcare industry. This has proven to be a key driver for the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Moreover, factors such as increased R&D and investments by key players are also important growth factors for this market.

Fact.MR’s study shows that, medical tourism and increased awareness of radiology studies have proven to boost the market, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Other aspects of market growth are stable government support to increase healthcare activities and better reimbursement policies related to the medical sector, especially in the North American region. Overall, the value of the medical imaging phantoms market is predicted to reach a valuation of over US$ 200 million by 2030.

Prominent Key players of the Medical imaging phantoms market survey report:

  •  Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.
  • Carville Limited
  • Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.(CIRS, A Castleray)
  • Modus Medical Devices Inc.
  • Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical imaging phantoms market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, and key regions.

Type

  • X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms
  • CT Phantoms
  • Ultrasound Phantoms
  • Nuclear Imaging Phantoms
  • MRI Phantoms

End User

  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories
  • Medical Device Companies

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Medical imaging phantoms report provide to the readers?

  • Medical imaging phantoms fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Medical imaging phantoms player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Medical imaging phantoms in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Medical imaging phantoms.

The report covers following Medical imaging phantoms Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Medical imaging phantoms market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Medical imaging phantoms
  • Latest industry Analysis on Medical imaging phantoms Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Medical imaging phantoms Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Medical imaging phantoms demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Medical imaging phantoms major players
  • Medical imaging phantoms Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Medical imaging phantoms demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Medical imaging phantoms report include:

  • How the market for Medical imaging phantoms has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Medical imaging phantoms on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Medical imaging phantoms?
  • Why the consumption of Medical imaging phantoms highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

