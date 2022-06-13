Sales Revenue Of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

With constant increase in the usage and wide application of imaging devices such as X-rays, CT scanners, etc., the need for advanced and upgraded medical imaging phantoms that provide better and consistent results has become a priority in the healthcare industry. This has proven to be a key driver for the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Moreover, factors such as increased R&D and investments by key players are also important growth factors for this market.

Fact.MR’s study shows that, medical tourism and increased awareness of radiology studies have proven to boost the market, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Other aspects of market growth are stable government support to increase healthcare activities and better reimbursement policies related to the medical sector, especially in the North American region. Overall, the value of the medical imaging phantoms market is predicted to reach a valuation of over US$ 200 million by 2030.

Prominent Key players of the Medical imaging phantoms market survey report:

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Carville Limited

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc.(CIRS, A Castleray)

Modus Medical Devices Inc.

Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical imaging phantoms market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, and key regions.

Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

CT Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

