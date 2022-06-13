Brachytherapy Devices Market To Benefit From Fast-Paced Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global brachytherapy devices market is estimated to witness a massive growth rate of 8% from 2020 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slightly negative impact on the market. The fact that patients have reduced visits to hospitals and healthcare centers due to the pandemic is impeding market growth to some extent.

However, other factors such as increased geriatric population and rising awareness of minimally-invasive radiotherapy procedures have been a great contributor to the growth of the brachytherapy devices market. Rise in the demand for devices in newly established hospitals across underdeveloped regions is also a key aspect of market growth, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Trends of Brachytherapy Devices Market

North America is the dominant region and accounted for US$ 363 million in market value in 2019.

Hospitals are the leading end user segment, and will hold 60% of the total market share.

Cervical cancer is the leading indication segment of the market, with an average of 500,000 females getting diagnosed every year.

The applicators segment of the global brachytherapy devices market is set to expand at a growth rate of 8.4%.

The brachytherapy devices market is in a state of consolidation, where key players account for over 70% of the market revenue.

North America holds the largest share in the brachytherapy devices market. This is predominantly due to rise in cancer cases and convenient insurance policies laid out by healthcare sector in the region. Factors such as research & development of brachytherapy devices with new and advanced technologies also helps this regional market to do well in this space.

Brachytherapy Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the brachytherapy devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by type, indication, dose rate, end user, and key regions.

Type Brachytherapy Afterloaders

Brachytherapy Applicators

Intracavitary Applicators

Interstitial Applicators

Others

Others Indication Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others Dose Rate High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Brachytherapy Devices Market Insights by End User

Based on end user, the global brachytherapy devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. Among these, hospitals account for over 60% share in the market. Key reasons for this are better treatment facilities, favorable insurance policies, and preference of people to choose well-equipped hospitals with professional doctors.

Hospitals are also subjected to government support because of the increasing prevalence of cancer. However, cancer treatment clinics will also witness steady growth in the brachytherapy devices market, owing to the rise of privacy issues and opening of specialized centers with more customized & convenient options for patients.

Technological Advancements Key to Market Growth

Key players such as Elekta AB and Accuray are investing in the research & developments of brachytherapy devices – image-guided brachytherapy (IBT), etc., which is one of the latest technologies introduced in the market. Other competitors are also adapting and expanding their portfolios pertaining to such technologies. This has become one of the leading factors that will significantly affect market revenue and increase competition among players in the brachytherapy devices market landscape.

