Demand For Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

Demand for veterinary care has exponentially increased in recent times, due to which, demand for veterinaries and clinics has also increased. People spend more on veterinary services than on medicines. Since the advent of the Internet, knowledge sharing has helped people realize the importance of regular checkups for animals. Moreover, veterinary medical device manufacturers are emphasizing on collaborative manufacturing with regional manufacturing presence to grab a greater share in high potential untapped regions in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

Moreover, growing veterinary healthcare spending and R&D investments, and increasing production of veterinary medical devices are some of the factors propelling the growth of the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market. For instance, in 2016, animal health manufacturers invested around US$ 46 Bn, whereas, non-IP-intensive industries invested around US$ 3.9 Bn in R&D. Workers in the animal health industry earned nearly 25% premium. The export per worker in the animal health industry is around two times that of the non-IP-intensive industry.

As per Fact.MR, the global veterinary ophthalmic equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 785 Mn by the end of 2030.

Some of the key geographical regions in the global Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment market are:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

In terms of product type, the global Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment market is bifurcated into:

Veterinary Medical Centers and Collages

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

The study offers detailed data on key players working in the Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment market. Apart from this, the report covers a study of emerging enterprises in this market. Moving forward, the assessment sheds light on diverse strategic moves used by these players to lead the market for Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment. Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and research and development activities are some of the important tactics in trend among vendors working in the global Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment market. This aside, the report provides data on the product portfolio of key enterprises working in the market for Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment. In addition to this, the study sheds light on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for stakeholders from the global market for Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment during the assessment period of 2019 to 2029.

Some of the prominent players working in the global Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment market are:

Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd.,

Welch Allyn,

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co.

KG, LKC Technologies, Inc,

Veterinary Ophthalmic Equipment Market: Key Players

The veterinary ophthalmic equipment market is moderately consolidated in nature. It has several key players operating in the market, out of which, leading companies are Icare Finland Oy, AMETEK, Inc. (Reichert, Inc.), and HAAG-STREIT GROUP. Tier 2 players in the market are Nanjing Redsun Optical Co., Ltd., Welch Allyn, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, LKC Technologies, Inc, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

These key players have adopted various strategies such as collaboration with healthcare institutes for the research & development of products, facilitating advanced technologies and increased competition in the veterinary ophthalmic equipment market.

