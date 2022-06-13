The Medical Image Exchange Systems Market’s Growth Baton To Be Carried By Personalized Medicine

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical image exchange system market will grow in a brilliant manner over the next decade. With the proliferation of technology, time-consuming routine tasks are being replaced by telemedicine/electronic health records. Almost everything that happens in person is taken over by remote monitoring. It also helps to overcome geographic barriers. These will be the trends of the medical image exchange system market in the future.

The global medical image exchange systems market is expected to grow moderately at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) owing to increasing technological innovations in medical imaging by major medical image exchange system vendors.

Due to the increasing adoption of IoT in the healthcare industry, the medical image exchange system is expected to see massive adoption in the next few years. In addition, the high acceptance of medical image exchange system software by hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other medical institutions will drive the market expansion strongly over the next five to six years.

Medical Imaging Management (MIM) using PAC (Picture Archiving and Communication System) provides a completely secure and robust solution for radiology, imaging archiving, report dictation, research and report storage. MIM can unify and adapt to a variety of environments, integrating with healthcare organizations’ legacy systems.

key person; main force; important member:

The report profiles some of the key players in the global popularity such as Vaultara , IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Royal Philips NV, Sectra AB, Nuance Communications, Inc., eHealth Technologies, Inc., Change Healthcare, PaxeraHealth, DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), DataFirst, OneMedNet Corporation, IMEXHS, Trice Imaging, Inc., etc.

This report covers the volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future prospects of the Medical Image Exchange System market.

The main content of market research

By solution, medical image exchange software is expected to hold a leading market share of 60.2%. However, the medical image exchange system services segment is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2032.

On the basis of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the market and grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The South Asia and Pacific market is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players owing to the introduction of advanced equipment in medical imaging technology and the developing healthcare industry in the region.

The French market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% until 2032, while Spain’s CAGR is expected to be around 8.9%.

Market growth in India, Indonesia, and GCC countries is expected to be much higher, with CAGRs of approximately 14.5%, 12.6%, and 4.2%, respectively.

“Electrical medical imaging is on the rise with the adoption of medical imaging management (MIM) systems and increasing automation of diagnostic services to drive market growth,” said a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Prioritize convenient mobile access to enhance the patient experience

Once upon a time, medical staff mostly used X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and other imaging examinations, and the reports were delivered to patients in physical form, which cost more time and cost. Diagnosis also takes place in physical form. But today, many healthcare providers provide imaging and diagnostic reports directly to the patient’s or/and respective physician’s cell phone through the use of internet services. This system of providing imaging reports is a faster and cost-friendly solution.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, using mobile access to share medical imaging reports and diagnoses has proven to be one of the most convenient and comfortable patient experiences. Technological advancements are considered to be the major driving force for the medical image exchange systems market. The increasing adoption of automation in diagnostic services has generated vast amounts of virtual data.

