Urethral Bulking Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During  2020-2030

Urinary incontinence is a health issue experienced usually in women. In this condition the patient experience urine leakage due to pressure on urethra and bladder. Thus, frequent urination becomes a significant early symptom. 1 in 3 women at some point of time in their lives suffer from urinary incontinence.

Aging increases the chances of urinary incontinence. Urethral incontinence is typically related with the economic burden and affect the quality of life. The treatment for urethral incontinence is usually surgery but with the growing advancement, the ureteral bulking systems has been proved as a better and advanced alternate to open surgery.

These bulking systems help to resist the frequent urine flow. The bulking agents are injected in the periurethral wall and then solidifies to cover the wall of urethra, restricting the urine flow. Urethral bulking systems are usually made up of silicone beads, collagen, carbon particles, and polytetrafluoroethylene paste. Recently bulkamid, an injectable bulking agent has been proven effective for urethral incontinence.

The major driving factor for urethral bulking systems market is growing cases of urethral incontinence among women. Pregnancy, childbirth, hysterectomy, menopause are some of the major underlying physical problems that lead to urethral incontinence among women. Moreover, changing lifestyle is the major factor leading urethral incontinence.

Also, rising awareness about disease related to urethral incontinence will lead the urethral bulking systems mark et to grow. The endlessly increasing adoption of injectable bulking systems is fueling the demand for urethral bulking systems market.

However, lack of regulatory guideline for urethral bulking systems is anticipated to restrain the growth of the urethral bulking systems market. Also, the bulking systems are associated with side effects like urinary retention and urinary tract infection. These factors can hamper the growth of urethral bulking system market.

Market Segmentation

Disease type

Stress urinary Incontinence

Urgency Urinary Incontinence

Other Urinary Deficiency

Technique

Endoscopic

Non- endoscopic

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Some of the major key players competing in the global urethral bulking systems market are CR Bard, Merz Aesthetics, Cogentix Medical, Q-Med, ASCENTX MEDICAL, INC., Coloplast Corp. Boston Scientific Corporation, AstraZeneca and few other urethral bulking systems manufacturers. The product launches are the strategy mostly adopted by major key players in the ureteral bulking systems market.

