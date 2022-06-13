Global Medical Device Coating Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers: Fact.MR

The coatings for medical devices market is expected to register high growth, especially as demand continues to rise across hospitals and healthcare facilities amid COVID-19 crisis, finds Fact MR in a recent study.

Healthcare centers around the world have been procuring increasing number of cardiovascular devices, catheters, ventilators, and other medical devices to ascertain no dearth of facilities as patient pool rises amid the ongoing pandemic. At the same time, there is immense focus on reducing the risk of hospital acquired infections (HAI).

These factors are among chief drivers of the market. According to Fact MR, the rising awareness regarding HAI has increased caution among masses, which has in turn positively affected demand for various antimicrobial coatings in medical devices.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for coatings for medical devices expected to double until 2031

Antimicrobial coatings for medical devices to generate 50% of global market demand

Hydrophilic coatings to be highly sought after, expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Orthopedic medical device coatings to register a CAGR worth 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period

Cardiovascular applications to constitute over a quarter of global revenue share

U.S to emerge as the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 12% through 2031

India & China to collectively expand at 17% value CAGR across the forecast period

Key Segments Covered

Type Anti-Microbial Coatings for Medical Devices Drug-Eluting Coatings for Medical Devices Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices Other Types of Coatings for Medical Devices

Application Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices Coatings for Orthopedic Devices Coatings for Neurology Devices Coatings for Gynecology Devices Coatings for Other Applications



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Coatings for Medical Devices Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

