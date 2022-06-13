Saliva-based Screening Market Prevalent Opportunities up to Forecoming Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Saliva-based Screening Market is bound to grow on a gracious note in the next 10 years. The healthcare vertical is shifting to “value” from “production”. This shift concerning collaboration (in place of competition) is expected to set new benchmarks in the Saliva-based Screening Market. This fast-moving environment is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next decade.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global saliva-based screening market was valued at US$ 277 Mn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Rapidly developing technology in point-of-care testing is driving demand for saliva-based screening. There has been prompt growth in the adoption of saliva as a diagnostic specimen in the last few decades. There have been major advances including application of saliva as a clinically relevant specimen. The advent of new and more sensitive technologies to detect minimum analyte concentrations in saliva and upward research in saliva-based genomics and proteomics has been witnessed over the years.

Availability of improved saliva collection devices is one such example: RNAPro.SAL – Split Sample Kit for Liquid Biopsy, Pure.SAL (Oasis Diagnostics), Salivabio Oral Swab (SOS) (Salimetrics), and SDNA Saliva Collection Devices – IVD Molecular Diagnostic Testing (Spectrum Solutions LLC). Thus, availability of a safe, simple, and non-invasive method for the collection of samples provides lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Although serum-based testing remains the gold standard for detecting HIV infections, in recent years, saliva-based HIV screening has been extensively used to diagnose diseases. The oral mucosal transudate (OMT), which is found by swabbing the tongue and buccal mucosa, contains a mixture of antibodies of immunoglobulin isotypes IgG, IgA, and IgM. Thus, easy availability of HIV antibodies in human saliva and reduced risk of infection make saliva-based screening a preferred choice for HIV testing.

Additionally, real-time results, shorter turnaround time, availability of in-home HIV tests diagnostic testing, and ease of sample collection for larger population base specifically in developing economies are expected to boost adoption of saliva-based testing for HIV diagnosis.

Key market players are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios through acquisitions and collaborations.

In January 2020, Salimetrics launched a new Salivary Human Total Immunoglobulin G (IgG) ELISA Kit to support multidisciplinary investigators in serological studies.

In September 2020, QIAGEN N.V. acquired 80.1% of NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc., a diagnostics instrument company for US$ 248 Mn in cash.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product, saliva-based detection kits are leading with 60% market share.

By purpose, diagnostics holds around 76% market value share, globally, primarily due to increasing focus on rapid testing and growing incidence of infectious diseases.

Infection analysis/detection (non-COVID) is estimated to dominate the market by application. This segment accounted for approximately 61% share of the market, primarily due to rising prevalence of infections and increasing demand for infection analysis/detection.

Hospitals & clinics dominate the market among end users with a market share of 50%.

By region, North America is set to dominate the global saliva-based screening industry with a value share of around 32%. Europe is slated to be the second-largest leading region with a value share of 30%.

“Growing adoption of saliva-based screening, increasing demand for self-testing/home-based saliva based screening, and growing technological advancements are estimated to boost market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of manufacturing facilities around the globe are expected to introduce new opportunities into the market. Introducing new products with improved sensitivity and specificity will able leveraging of untapped market opportunities. Moreover, manufacturers are involved in research & development activities for the application of saliva-based screening in various research applications.

