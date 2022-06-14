UCC INDU GmbH Tackle Electronic Components Shortage

Ladenburg, Germany, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — UCC INDU GmbH was founded in 2015, specializing in the electronic components distribution business. With the accurate quotation, excellent credit, reasonable price, reliable quality, fast With the accurate quotation, excellent credit, reasonable price, reliable quality, fast delivery, and authentic service, it has won the praise of the majority of customers.

Why did the Global Chip Shortage happen suddenly and which all the sectors are affected the most

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in the chip shortage. The pandemic forced people to work from home and even students too were persuaded to sit back home and take online classes as well. This has become led to upgrading the computers, people got involved in playing video games, businesses scrambled to set up remote work systems and required more cloud infrastructure. It so happened that the consumers stocked up on computers and other electronics out of insecurity that they might not get the proper supply during the pandemic period. This also led to supply chain disruption.

The economy in East Asia bounced back earlier also than they expected with increased demand for cars, and the companies started their production units leading to the increase in demand for the chips. Ford, Honda, Fiat Chrysler, GM among other automakers also started facing a struggle to get enough semiconductors for their production, and they also warned investors of slowed vehicle production because of the chip shortage. GM has also announced that the chip shortage could cut down the earnings by up to $2 billion.

It’s not only the automotive industry that is struggling to get enough chips to build its products, electronic firms like AMD, Qualcomm, Sony, and other electronics firms have been facing chip shortages for their production. Meanwhile, electronic companies started working on increasing production, there is no sign that the demand for semiconductors is going to slow down. Another big reason for the shortage is that nowadays cars are getting more and more advanced and has become much needed in the semiconductors sector as well. It’s the auto industry that is aiming to add more and more in-vehicle features and technology has become more popular which has led to the shortage of semiconductors very badly during this period.

What the companies are going to do to resolve the Issue?

