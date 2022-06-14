News18 Bangla Education Eminence Award

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Nopany Institute of Management Studies won the coveted News18 Bangla Education Eminence 2022 Award for Excellence in Industry Oriented Education on 20 May 2022.

The award was presented by the Minister of Food and Supplies, Govt. of West Bengal, Mr. Rathin Ghosh and Rajesh Sareen, Executive Vice President, Network18 Media & Investments Limited. Dr. Subir Ghosh, Principal, NIMS and Mr. Anupam Das, Administrative Coordinator, NGI received the award.

News18 Bangla has always shed light on the unsung heroes, such as teachers and educationists, who work tirelessly towards educating the future generation. The award for Excellence in Industry Oriented Education stand as an acknowledgement and an encouragement to our commitment to nurture key competencies and skills that shall pave the way for students to become successful professionals in their chosen field while learning collaboration and leadership.

Dr. Subir Ghosh, Principal, NIMS said, “We are grateful to News18 Bangla and the jury for selecting us for this award. At NIMS it has always been our endeavour to focus on all round development of our students and making them industry ready. We regularly organise specialised seminars, workshops, guest lectures, soft skills training and provide internship opportunities with top corporates. This award would not have been possible without the perseverance and dedication of the entire management team, faculty and the support staff. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of all the current and past students of NIMS who have gone out there in the business world, made a mark for themselves and made us proud. This award will push us to work harder towards nurturing the future leaders of the country.”

