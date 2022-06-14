Fitness World, The Iconic Fitness Brand, Has Opened A New Facility In Ghaziabad

Noida, India, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Fitness World, India’s most trusted fitness expert, continues to set up gyms around the country, with the latest one opening in Ghaziabad’s MD Saviour Park. With this new addition, MD Saviour Park (which has a total of 1,150 apartments) now offers three gyms.

This fresh new gym will be one the most technologically advanced facility in the area. Treadmills, ellipticals, cycles, strength series equipment, and much more are among the modern equipment and services provided at this gym.

Dr. Dinesh Kapoor, MD, has been the driving force behind Fitness World’s aim of “helping clients get the ultimate workout experience through our innovative fitness equipment” to fitness communities around Noida and beyond for over 28 years.

About Fitness world

Fitness World – the adorable brainchild of a visionary – had humble origins in 1993 with the launch of a slimming machine. Over the years, the company’s range of world-class fitness equipment grew significantly.