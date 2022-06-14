Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nitrile Gloves Industry Overview

The global nitrile gloves market size was estimated at USD 8.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is expected to be driven by growing healthcare expenditure, increased significance of workplace safety, and the rising awareness of healthcare-associated infections. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an exponential increase in demand for a wide variety of PPE, including gloves. Disposable nitrile gloves are also often used by healthcare professionals to prevent contamination.

This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for disposable nitrile gloves during the forecast period. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the demand for hand protection by 2030. In addition, post the COVID-19 pandemic, government authorities are expected to heavily invest in healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years.

The healthcare industry in major developing countries is also expected to witness significant growth owing to several factors, including growing investments in both public and private sectors, increasing population, rising geriatric population, and a high influx of migrants. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure is projected to boost the growth of the healthcare industry globally, which, in turn, is anticipated to spur the demand for hand protection during the forecast period.

As compared to latex gloves, nitrile gloves offer various benefits such as long shelf life, less friction, and puncture resistance. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding latex allergies is anticipated to drive the demand for these products during the projection period. Enhanced resistance of nitrile gloves toward puncture and chemicals as compared to vinyl and latex gloves is expected to augment the market growth.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally has resulted in augmenting the demand for medical-grade nitrile gloves. Supply constraints such as the limited capacity of manufacturers, the long duration required for setting up new plants, and the limited availability of workforce are anticipated to widen the demand-supply gap of gloves globally.

Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nitrile gloves market on the basis of type, product, end use, and region:

Nitrile Gloves Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Powdered Powder Free

Nitrile Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Disposable Durable

Nitrile Gloves End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Medical & Healthcare Examination Surgical Automotive Oil & Gas Food & Beverage Metal & Machinery Chemical & Petrochemical Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Others

Nitrile Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

March 2020: Hartalega Holdings Berhad announced the purchase of land to expand its glove production facilities in Sepang, Malaysia, as the demand for hand protection has surged owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The acquisition is expected to empower the company to progressively increase its capacity to meet the growing global demand for gloves.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Nitrile Gloves market include

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves (UK) Limited

Adenna LLC

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Superior Gloves

MCR Safety

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Ammex Corporation

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

