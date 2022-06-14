Global MRI Monitoring Devices Market 2022 to 2031 Available in New Research Report

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

MRI Monitoring Devices Market 2022

The global MRI Monitoring Devices Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Monitoring is the constant observation of patient’s vital signs in order to identify changes in physiological parameters as well as avoiding undesired events. MRI monitoring devices are specifically designed for use in magnetic resonance environments and thus removing the difficulty of transferring a patient to the MRI suite.

These advanced systems helps in increasing MRI efficiency while decreasing the amount of time for critically ill patients from their care unit. These systems are developed with advanced features such as smart battery options, alarm system, touch screen option, light weight, remote controlling, point-of-care monitoring, wireless connectivity and long life.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Basic MRI Monitoring Devices

Advanced MRI Monitoring Devices

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Conventional monitoring systems were not designed to operate in the magnetic resonance environment that uses electromagnetic fields. As MRI scanning have been recognized as the gold standard test for soft tissue imaging, there is a growing need for replacing the conventional monitoring systems with these novel MRI monitoring devices.

Furthermore, wider availability and increasing use of MRI equipment also establishes a market for the adoption of these devices at the facilities such as in 2012, the number of MRI scans in the US has reached to 30.2 million procedures.

With the advancement in MRI systems, there needs to be a continuous improvement in the MRI monitoring devices to achieve higher performance and meet the MRI compatibility requirements.

Geographically, the market for MRI monitoring Devices can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global MRI monitoring Devices market due to the increasing adoption of advanced equipments in healthcare systems.

However, Asia-Pacific represents the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of private hospitals, rising number of the eligible patient population as well as increasing medical tourism. Latin America followed by MEA represents the least market share and growth rate in the MRI monitoring devices market over the forecast period.

Some major key players of MRI monitoring Devices market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IRadimed Corporation, MIPM GmbH, Bayer AG and others.

