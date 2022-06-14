Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2024-Jun-14— /EPR Network/ —

The global Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market is estimated to grow unabatedly in the next few years. This could be attributed to relentless efforts being put to exercise control over carbon emissions, so as to walk along advancements in chemical production. The advantages of decarbonizing ought to be spread far and wide, as chemistry does make way for building blocks of several value chains. This would be the scene with the chemical vertical in future.

Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market: Introduction

Wood pulp is the ligno-cellulosic fibrous substance produced by either chemically or mechanically separating cellulosic fibers from the lignin present in wood. In semi-chemical wood pulping, wood chips are first softened by chemically treating them in a neutral sodium sulfite solution. They are then subjected to mechanical pulping action with the help of devices such as a disk attrition mill for separation of fibers. Such wood pulp produces high quality paper with varied characteristics. The semi-chemical wood pulping method yields more as compared to the wholly chemical wood pulping method. In the former process there is approximately 50% lignin retention and 30-40% hemicellulose. Both these factors make semi-chemical wood pulping more commercially attractive than chemical wood pulping. Semi-chemical wood pulp finds utility in important manufacturing processes, such as in the manufacturing of high quality corrugated paper.

Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market: Dynamics

The most frequently applied technique in the manufacturing of semi-chemical wood pulp is the Neutral Sulfite Semi Chemical (NSSC) method, in which wood is directly used as a raw material without undergoing the debarking process.

Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application type Tissue manufacturing

Fine paper manufacturing

Carton manufacturing

Paperboard manufacturing

Magazines manufacturing On the basis of production type Semi-chemical pulp neutral sulfite method

Semi-chemical pulp bisulfite method

Semi-chemical pulp green liquor pulping method

Semi-chemical pulp sulfur-free pulping method

Semi-chemical pulp alkaline sulfite method

Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

It is noteworthy that the semi-chemical wood pulp manufacturing process is more cost-effective than any other chemical process. This, being a major advantage, drives the global semi-chemical wood pulp market. Moreover, there are numerous advantages offered by the semi-chemical wood pulping method, such as superior fiber strength and higher pulp yield and quality. These factors are expected to propel the global semi-chemical wood pulp market in the upcoming years.

However, stringent regulations regarding the plantation of trees at a global level could affect the growth of the semi-chemical wood pulp market in the next few years. Besides, worldwide regulatory bodies scrutinizing the use of chemicals in the process could also limit the growth of the semi-chemical wood pulp market in the near future.

Important regional trends have been observed in the southern U.S., where the semi-chemical wood pulping process has been undergoing a massive development – in the form of using of hard woods.

Although multiple technologies have been developed for the manufacture of semi-chemical wood pulp, predominantly the neutral sulfite wood pulp process and modified sulfate liquors are applied. Also, a new type of semi-chemical pulp is made by chemically treating pulpwood logs under pressure, after which they are subjected to a grinding process, using conventional stone grinders. These new methods produce exceptionally high yields and high strength pulp from hardwoods.

Semi-Chemical Wood Pulp Market: Key Players

Examples of some market participants in the global semi-chemical wood pulp market are as follows:

JK Paper Ltd.

Ilim Group

China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd.

Andritz Pulp and Paper

Arkhangelsk PPM

