Industrial Vehicle Market Latest Trend, Demand and Technology Outlook

This report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global industrial vehicle market is burgeoning with industrialization and establishment of warehouse management for e-commerce, and various other manufacturing industries. The rapid rise in industries, along with global economic change drives the industrial vehicle market to grow in line with the market. Industrial vehicles are motor vehicles designed for transportation of cargo and for logistics purposes between the warehouse distribution centers to stores with finished inventory. These industrial vehicles come in varied sizes and are configured to mount specialized heavy equipment trucks. These vehicles play a crucial role in loading and unloading stock from the warehouse, transportation of goods and production materials to the retail outlet, as well as storage of raw materials and finished goods. Recent inventions like driverless vehicles and battery operated vehicles are expected to boost the industrial vehicle market as they are more economical.

Industrial Vehicle Market: Dynamics

With recognizable increased acceleration speed and higher travel speeds, inner burning lifts run on an assortment of fills including gas, diesel fuel, fluid propane gas (LPG), or compressed natural gas (CNG). Following are the advantages with ICE.

Quick refuel: Unlike the electric lifts which need to be charged at least 10 hours, the IC forklifts are refueled quickly – simply fill it up with the fuel

Initial cost: Initial cost will be less compared to electric lifts; with a 20%-40% difference.

Any Terrain: IC lift trucks are the only lifts designed for outdoor use, including extreme environmental conditions.

Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) are estimated to account for the largest market share for the year 2016. Although ICE vehicles are being replaced with E-battery vehicles, ICE vehicles continue with steady market growth. Growth in the advancements of electrical industrial vehicles will replace the ICE industrial vehicles in coming years.

Industrial Vehicle Market: Segmentation

Application type Cargo

Industrial Product type Tow tractors

Forklift

Container handlers

Aisle trucks Drive type Internal combustion engine (ICE)

Gas powered

Battery Powered

Industrial Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific regions are expected to dominate the industrial vehicle market. This can be attributed to the fact that it comprises some of the agilest developing economies globally, including China, India, and Indonesia among others.

Industrial Vehicle Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial vehicle market:

KION Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Crown Equipment Corporation., Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Hangcha Group, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

