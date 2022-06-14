Powered Prosthetics Market 2022- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – forecast year 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Powered Prosthetics Market 2022

The global Powered Prosthetics Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

Amputation is a traumatic experience which ultimately reduces the quality of life. Prosthesis is an option that could help in maintaining the same quality of life. In general, prosthesis is an artificial device or body part which replaces the missing body part which is lost due to trauma, disease or congenital conditions.

It is very important to choose the right prosthesis for communication, performing tasks and social life at home or at job. For the people who need rugged primary or secondary prosthesis for doing some extra-ordinary tasks, body powered prosthetics provide an alternative to the regular used prosthetic.

Segmentations-

Product Type

Upper extremity prosthetics

Lower extremity prosthetics

Technology

Body Powered

Electrically powered

Hybrid prosthetics

End User

Prosthetic clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centre’s

Among all materials used for construction of powered prosthetics, titanium is expected to be the choice of material as it is light in weight and could replace the weight of steel. The people are expected to favor the body powered prosthetics as they are cheap as compared to electrically powered and hybrid prosthesis.

The body prosthesis uses the raw materials which are very light in weight so the amputee has better convenience while using it. Over the past few years industry of prosthesis has evolved drastically use of new materials and technological advancement. Plastic materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, acrylics and polyurethanes.

The upper extremities powered prosthetics is anticipated to grow substantially as compared to the lower prosthesis. For the day to day activities the upper extremities play important role as compared to the lower extremities.

On the basis of geography, global powered prosthetics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America represents the most remunerative market for powered prosthetics. There are an estimated about 1.9 million amputees in United States and 1, 85,000 amputation surgeries performed per year.

Europe is expected to remain second largest market for powered prosthetics by value. Asia Pacific full dentures market is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to rapidly aging population in China, India and Japan and also growing prevalence of the accidents and diabetic related amputations.

Some of the key players identified in global Powered Prosthetics market are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Touch Bionics Inc., Deka Research and Development Corporation, EXIII Inc., College-Park, Fillauer LLC, RSL Steeper Holdings Ltd, ProtUnix, Aesthetic prosthetic Inc., Blatchford Inc. (Endolite) and others.

