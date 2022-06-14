Ecosmob Technologies Bags 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Awards

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies has made another outstanding achievement in the tech and communication space. Today, TMC, a global and integrated media company, has announced that it has awarded Ecosmob as a 2022 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner. The TMC award winners are recognized as legitimate leaders of their industry, providing consistent work to achieve success through exceptional innovation and commitment to improving CX.

Ecosmob offers customized solutions for VoIP, Staff Augmentation, Web and Mobile app development & QA. Their award-winning Session Border Controller (SBC) solution, a custom-built solution to accomplish the requirements of their clientele, enables its customers an advanced technology-based VoIP service. This in turn allows a robust technology for businesses or organizations to save on the investment costs of voice and data services.

“With our client-centric approach, persistent innovation, and hard work, we have worked extremely hard to deploy exceptional voice technology solutions worldwide. We as a team constantly strive to build robust solutions, thereby allowing our customers to improve their business outcomes and establish a competitive position in the global tech space. Furthermore, we are making all the efforts to expand our platform and accomplish the growing needs of our customers,” Maulik Shah (Co-Founder & CEO at Ecosmob)

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR, and self-service solutions, including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize NLP, NLU, NLG, AI, and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, It’s my pleasure to honor Ecosmob Technologies with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. Its SBC solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from Ecosmob Technologies in 2022 and beyond.”

About Ecosmob Technologies

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services. We help our clients modernize their networks for competitive positioning and business outcomes. With our team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellent customer service.

Our core expertise lies in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web & mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled developers have a consistent track record of delivering solutions within specified deadlines. Our solutions are deployed worldwide in telecom, IT, healthcare, education, etc.

About TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases.

Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

