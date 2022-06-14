Global Needless Blood Drawing System Market Segmentation and Analysis Research Report to 2022

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Needless Blood Drawing System Market 2022

The Needless Blood Drawing System Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

The standard way of drawing blood by venipuncture has been replaced by a new device, needless blood drawing system, which is a pain-free alternative. The needless blood drawing system draws sufficient amount of blood for a wide range of tests, within the same time duration taken by a standard procedure.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22882

With this device, the risks of injuries in patients suffering from chronic diseases, who have to perform periodic blood tests, have been reduced. The standard way of drawing blood by venipuncture creates uneasiness to the patient. The needless blood drawing system collects the blood without any pain and is a user-friendly process, which has reduced the risk of infection.

Also, needless blood drawing systems have minimized the cost of labor. This device draws the blood from the patient through a small plastic tube that is placed through a patient’s catheter, which is more comfortable than the metal needles. The process of drawing blood is an important and common practice in modern medicine, however, it can cause anxiety, pain, or develop an infection or needle stick injuries.

According to the Velano Vascular hospital survey, inpatient blood draws occur nearly 500 million times a year in the U.S. Needless blood drawing systems are better alternatives for patients in whom conventional blood collection procedures are difficult to perform. For instance, 30% of the U.S. hospital patient population has venous access difficulties due to obesity, age, and other diseases, which is a major challenge to collect blood samples.

The global market for needless blood drawing system is expected to be driven by the advancements in technology. Incidence of venous access difficulties due to obesity, age, and other diseases have increased the need of needless blood system. Blood tests are the basic tests a doctor asks for before diagnosing a particular disease.

The virtually painless needless blood drawing systems are expected to replace over 400 Mn traditional blood drawing systems in the U.S. Ease of use and low risks of infections with painless procedure of blood drawing market system are responsible for growing penetration of these devices across all the end users.

With the help of needless blood drawing system, it is easy to obtain non-hemolyzed, high-integrity blood samples. The standard blood drawing technique leads to reactions, pain and bruising, or nerve injuries. Due to these reasons, the hospitals around the world are shifting towards needless blood drawing devices to minimize the risk of needle stick injuries in repeated blood draws as well as the labor cost. Besides, end users and manufacturers of needless blood drawing systems are collaborating for better product development.

For the entire list of market players, request for Table of Content here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22882

North America is expected to remain the dominant market in the global needless blood drawing system market due to increasing number of hospital admissions for chronic diseases. According to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, almost every inpatient admitted in the hospital’s care typically receives at least 1 daily blood collection, and 25% of hospital admissions receive 3 or more collections per day.

Over the course of the admission, approximately 3% of patients receive more than 100 blood collections during their stay. Emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to experience delayed growth due to the late introduction of these devices in the market.

Competition Outlook

The global market for needless blood drawing systems is highly consolidated. Examples of some of the key players identified in the global needless blood drawing system market are Velano Vascular, Tasso Inc., Seventh Sense Biosystems. Also, a lot of companies such as Siemens AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG are investing in needless blood drawing systems.

Moreover, non-profit organizations, such as Sutter Health has collaborated with Velano Vascular for the development of needless blood drawing system.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22882

Market Segmentation

By End user Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com