Sex Toys Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Sex Toys Industry Overview

The global sex toys market size was valued at USD 30.48 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Increased spending capacities and improved standard of living in developing economies are the factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Novelty adult products are gaining a mainstream position in the sexual wellness industry with their growing popularity among all age groups. Acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and growing interest among women toward experimenting with sexual wellness products without hesitation is promoting the adoption of such products and hence, driving the market growth. Liberalization, penetration of social media, and the influence of pop culture have resulted in increasing awareness about the importance of sexual health.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Sex Toys market

Moreover, the nonexistence of manufacturing regulations allows the manufacturers to develop female and male-centric products without any restrictions on reporting the material or chemical used in the products. Manufacturers are thus at liberty to develop many products under the label of novelty toys. Products such as vibrators, dildos, and e-stimulators are widely used by both genders for sexual stimulation.

The increasing popularity of sex toys has been observed worldwide. Women, as well as couples, are experimenting with sex toys such as Bluetooth vibrators, luxury love toys, romantic toys, and automated toys, to enhance the sexual experience while making love or masturbating. Sex toys are also known to have medical benefits. They are helpful in the treatment of menopausal symptoms and neurological conditions such as lack of arousal. In men, toys help tackle sexual problems including premature ejaculation, lack of libido, and erectile dysfunction. Growing adoption of sex toys to treat these issues is likely to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

One of the growing trends in the sex toys industry is the adoption of cutting-edge technology for the development of innovative products. Virtual gadgets, remotely connected devices, robots, immersive entertainment, and augmented reality are factors expected to change the landscape of the market in the coming years. For instance, EXOLOVER PTY LTD. is an Australian startup that develops adult novelty devices using blockchain technology, allowing remote interaction and sharing real-time intimate sensations.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Condom Market – The global condom market size was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% from 2022 to 2030.

U.S. Sexual Wellness Market – The U.S. sexual wellness market size was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% from 2022 to 2030. The market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection.

Sex Toys Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sex toys market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Sex Toys Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Female

Male

Sex Toys Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandizers

Sex Toys Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2020 – Online sales for PinkCherry’s Womanizer vibrator (produced by WOW Tech Group) increased after a stay-at-home campaign with billboards that read SCREAM YOUR OWN NAME was released at multiple sites.

July 2019 – LifeStyles Healthcare announced the launch of three new intimate accessories under its SKYN brand-SKYN Thrill, SKYN Vibes, and SKYN Shiver.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Sex Toys market include

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Lovehoney Group Ltd

BMS Factory

PinkCherry

Tenga Co., Ltd.

Fun Factory

We-Vibe

Order a free sample PDF of the Sex Toys Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.