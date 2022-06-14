Condom Market Demand Is Rising Due To Increasing Awareness Regarding The Use Of Condoms

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Condom Industry Overview

The global condom market size was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising awareness regarding the use of condoms, the availability of different types of condoms to suit consumer needs, and measures to reduce the spread of HIV and other STIs are likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the free distribution of condoms by government organizations is expected to drive the market.

The government in each country is undertaking initiatives to raise awareness and promote the use of contraceptives in the younger generation to control the epidemic of HIV and other STIs and avoid unintended pregnancies. To achieve their UNAIDS 2020 target, which demands that 90% of all the people living with HIV know of their HIV status, 90% of all the people with HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

Participant countries are proactively promoting condom use, along with providing adequate sex education to the youth. Free condom distribution by governments with the aid of UNFPA and other organizations is expected to increase the use of condoms in rural areas.

When used correctly, male condoms are 98% effective in preventing pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections including HIV. According to United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), consistent and correct use of condoms provides effective protection against unplanned pregnancies and STDs. International and government healthcare bodies such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)are playing a significant role in raising awareness regarding safe sex by using condoms. This has effectively increased the use of condoms among sexually active couples in the past decade.

Market Share Insights

October 2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc launched Durex invisible ultra-thin condoms in India, creating a benchmark of India’s first invisible and thinnest condom.

November 2020 – Karex Berhad acquired the remaining 30% stake in the U.S. condom firm GP, thus owing 100% of GP.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Condom market include

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Fuji Latex Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Karex Berhad

Lelo

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Veru, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Cupid Limited

