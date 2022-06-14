Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market survey report

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cloud-based predictive analytics platform market identified across the value chain include GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Dataiku, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Domino Data lab, SAP SE, AgilOne, SAS Institute, Inc, Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Exago, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and others of cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Segmentation

The cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region.

On the basis of type, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Customer Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

These are the major types of cloud-based predictive analytics platforms which are in use and could also be given for predictive analytics market.

On the basis of organization size, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

