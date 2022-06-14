Absorbent Baby Cloth Diapers Market Surges amid Growing Sustainability Initiatives Adoption: Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

As per the study, the market is expected to exhibit stagnating growth through 2021, while long-term expansion prospects until 2031 poised to reflect approximately 2% CAGR. Increasing preference for biodegradable disposable alternatives is prompting consumers to wean away from Flat cloth-based diapers.

In spite of this shift, growth prospects appear especially strong across emerging economies in Asia, Latin America and Africa respectively. Growth in these regions is championed by the growing need for convenience and growing recycling concerns associated with disposable diapers. For instance, in India, per capita cloth diaper usage surged from a mere 6% in 2018 to a whopping 72% by 2020. This change was in light of the fact that over 7,000 disposable diapers ended up in landfills, posing a serious environmental hazard.

The problem is also prevalent in the developed world. In the United States alone, over 200,000 trees are felled for manufacturing disposable diapers, while over 3 billion gallons of fuel is used for the same. Such growing sustainability concerns are expected to buoy the market across the forthcoming decade.

“Manufacturers are on a quest to fulfil the dual objective of meeting environmental sustainability standards as well as ensuring high wearer comfort, incorporating 100% natural material,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Fitted Baby Cloth Diapers Market Study

Demand for ultra-absorbent cloth diapers to surge, generating over three-fifths revenue through 2021

By age group, mothers of infants between 0 to 6 months to remain primary baby cloth diaper users

Hypermarkets/supermarkets to account for the bulk of baby cloth diaper sales, online sales gaining tailwinds

U.S to remain the leading market across North America, capturing over 90% of the revenue

U.K to witness increased adoption, driven by declining stillbirth rates, recording a stable growth rate

France to witness a blip in the long-run, attributed to rising preference for hygiene based paper diapers

China to account for 40% of cloth diaper sales, attributed to a high infant population base; India to witness high sales amid rising birth rates

Fitted Baby Cloth Diapers Market- Prominent Drivers

Accumulation of landfills associated with using disposable diapers to shift demographics towards cloth based diapers

Proliferating birth rates in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh and Latin America to drive future sales

Cost-effectiveness with respect to reusability and affordability to provide impetus to market growth

Pre-fold Baby Cloth Diapers Market- Key Restraints

Limited absorption capacity require frequent diaper changes, causing discomfort to the baby

Frequent washing to ensure cleanliness heightens per capita energy costs, restraining sales

Competitive Landscape

Key baby cloth diaper manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Procter & Gamble, MEGA, Ontex, Kimberly Clark, RAD Medical, ABENA, Domtar, Fippi, Linette HELLAS, Delipap Oy, Europrosan S.p.A., Futura Line and Hygienika among others. Key expansion strategies of the aforementioned players include new product launches, strengthening distribution and supply chain networks through mergers, collaborations and partnerships and initiating awareness campaigns.

Furthermore, players are effectively incorporating smart technologies, such as Procter & Gamble based Pampers, which released the world’s first smart diaper solutions series in January 2020. Christened Lumi, the device offers an integrated sleep system by providing an ultra-high-definition display with an ultra-wide 180o view along with temperature and humidity tracking.

Delipap Oy is another prominent manufacturer, producing the Moomin Baby diaper series which are 100% carbon neutral. Its product line includes a selection of tape diapers consisting of clean raw materials and breathable surface materials which helps keep the baby’s skin dry and healthy for both day and night usage. They are also free from toxic chemicals like chlorine or formaldehyde.

More Insights on the Baby Cloth Diaper Market

The report on the baby cloth diaper market by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive assessment of key influencing factors that affected baby cloth diaper sales from 2016 to 2020, and a detailed assessment of the parameters exerting influence for 2021 to 2031. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product (ultra-absorbent and super-absorbent), age group (0-6 months, 6 to 18 months, and 18 to 48 months), and sales channel (HM/SM, convenience stores, drug stores, online, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in Report

How will the COVID-19 pandemic impact the Baby Diapers market in 2021?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Global Baby Diapers market?

What is the Baby Diapers Market effecting factor?

Which is the dominant baby cloth diaper market?

What are the Major Challenges Facing Baby Cloth Diaper Manufacturers?

How are Birth Trends Influencing the Baby Cloth Diaper Industry?

