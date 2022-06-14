How is Rise in Pet Ownership Expected to Favor Application of Household Air Care Products – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Household Air Care Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Household Air Care Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Household Air Care Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Household Air Care Products Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=81



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Household Air Care Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Household Air Care Products Market.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR has published an updated study on the household air care products market and predicts it to expand 1.3X over the decade to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by 2031.

In an era of industrialization and urbanization, the world is witnessing contaminated and impure air. The need to have clean and pleasant-to-smell-air is increasing as levels of pollution rise across various parts of the world. As such, demand for household air care products is expected to steadily rise as well.

In the recently revised analysis on household air care products, analysts have predicted market expansion at a moderate CAGR of approximately 3% over the next ten years to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn. Growth is expected to be attributed to factors such as rising pollution levels, increasing focus on sanitation and hygiene, growing purchasing power of consumers, etc.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=81



Segments Covered in Household Air Care Products Industry Research

By Product Type: Sprays and Aerosol Ionizers Candles and Strips

By Fragrance: Floral Fruity Vanilla Spices & Herbs Other

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores e-Commerce Other Retail Formats



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/81

Competition Landscape

Key companies manufacturing household air care products are focusing on developing their product portfolios to cater to the diverse needs of consumers across the globe. This has also led companies to invest in creative marketing strategies to advertise their products and drive sales.

Godrej Aer in 2019 launched India’s first ever mobile enabled fragrance diffuser. The smart diffuser can be controlled via apps on smartphones through bluetooth technology. The product is geared towards the growing trend of smart homes.

Febreze, a leading name in the air care industry, in the first quarter of 2021, launched the first ever plug-in air freshener with smart technology. Febreze Fade Defy PLUG employs a microchip smart technology to determine the amount of scent to be diffused based on the temperatures.

Ecovacs Robotics in April 2021 launched Deebot T9+ robot vacuum which also includes an air freshener to remove the odors on the floors from pets and its fan spreads the fragrance evenly to give a clean and fresh feel. The use of air care in smart devices is a recent trend that is expected to be prevalent as the smart home trend progresses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global household air care products market is valued at around US$ 11 Bn, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 3% through 2031.

Rising pollution levels in developing economies due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is expected to drive demand in these economies.

Europe and North America hold close to 60% share of the global market at present.

Increasing disposable income and provision of more purchasing power are expected to drive sales of household air care products.

Rising awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene is also expected to aid market growth.

Manufacturers are expected to launch new products that are in accordance with the sustainability trend in order to attract environment-aware consumers.

“Increasing pollution levels and rising disposable income are major factors that influence the growth trajectory of the household air care products industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Household Air Care Products market report:

Sales and Demand of Household Air Care Products

Growth of Household Air Care Products Market

Market Analysis of Household Air Care Products

Market Insights of Household Air Care Products

Key Drivers Impacting the Household Air Care Products market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Household Air Care Products market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Household Air Care Products

More Valuable Insights on Household Air Care Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Household Air Care Products, Sales and Demand of Household Air Care Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/