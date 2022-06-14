Automotive Engine Oil Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

Regional Outlook

North America is the largest market for automotive engine oil mainly attributed to large volume of motor vehicle in this region. It is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is witnessing an escalating growth in Asia Pacific region.

China, in recent years, has become the global hub for the automobile industry. Some of the other region in Asia Pacific such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines are growing into the largest markets for small car segment in the world.

Growing middle class, rising disposable income, developing surface transportation infrastructure, growing aspiration of owning private vehicles, increasing mobility due to development of satellite township near megacities and increase demand of goods carriers from micro, small and medium size enterprises are fueling the market for automotive engine oil in Asia Pacific region.

Growing automotive aftermarket and do it yourself (DIY) culture in North America and Europe is fueling the growth of automotive engine oil in retail sector in these two region.