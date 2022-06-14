Automotive Seat Recliners Market – Share, Demand, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Seat Recliners Market

New Study Reports “Automotive Seat Recliners Market Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” has been added on Persistence Market Research.

Report Overview

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Seat Recliners Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Seat Recliners Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive industries are prominent field in today’s experimental world with constant innovative technologies playing in to deliver better comfort and secured ride for occupants. Automotive recliner is a type of seating which reclines backwards upon leaning and raises its footrest by means of a lever. Automotive seat recliner is a key component in automotive seating systems to provide comfort for neck, spine and foot while driving so that one feel relaxed.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Dynamics

Automotive seat recliners market is driven by the demand for comfortable and relaxed seating and also with new trends in seat designs and increasing demand for premium vehicles has opened opportunities for automotive seat recliners market. The emerging technological advancements in automotive seat recliners is also fostering the growth for automotive seat recliners market.

For instance, one of the major player Faurecia has launched a technologically innovative seat recliner in the market which detects person’s health conditions such as respiration, heart rate and replies with solution such as energizing massage, warming or cooling according to the need, this emerging trend is expected to foster growth in the automotive seat recliners market globally. However, the increased seat recliners cost with variety of features in-build is limited to premium vehicles which might restraint the global automotive seat recliner market causing lesser impact in low economic regions.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Segmentation

basis of vehicle type Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles basis of type of recliners Lever type recliner

Rotary type recliner

Slider type recliner

Slider cum latch recliner

Walk in recliner

Rear seat recliner basis of recliner mechanism Ratchet / Tooth engagement Recliner

Taumel Recliner

Power Taumel Recliner basis of distribution channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive seat recliner market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions the APEJ market for automotive seat recliner market is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of forecast period.

The exponentially growing automotive sector with advanced technologies in China is contributing to the growth of automotive seat recliner market in the region. The Latin America market and Western Europe market is followed by the APEJ market for automotive seat recliners. Japan being the automotive manufacturer hub, automotive seat recliner market in the region is expected to show significant growth. The market in Middle East and Africa are expected for improvement during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Recliners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive seat recliners market includes:

Lear Corporation

SHIROKI Corporation

IFB Automotive Private Limited

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Faurecia

Atwood Mobile Products

Toyota Motor Corporation

Fisher & Company

