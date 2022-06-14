Surgical Marking Pens Market 2022 Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Marking Pens Market 2022

The global Surgical Marking Pens Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

Surgical marking instruments are specifically used during surgical procedures. They are widely used in healthcare facilities throughout the world in different forms. The surgical marking pens are used on the patient’s body before the surgical procedure to mark the boundaries and perform any major incision.

The concept of marking on the surgical site is the most commonly followed practice by healthcare professionals worldwide for the ease of the procedure. Surgical marking pens are widely accepted due to its compatibility and easy-to-use behavior. Surgical marking instruments are essential for making surgical procedure efficient and accurate.

Surgical marking pens have different properties such as clear visibility, biocompatibility, non-toxic behavior and sterile factor, including operating on the correct side of the patient and/or the correct anatomical location.

Surgical pens compete with surgical markers in terms of adoption at few institutional levels, but surgical marking pens are comparatively more prevalent than surgical marking markers.

Surgical marking pens are ideal for a wide set of operations as the new advancements in them offer surgeons to prepare effectively whilst minimizing the risk. The common remarks observed in assessing the marking pens are that they are latex-free, sterile or non-sterile, tip type, single use convenience and with large ink reservoir.

The global market for surgical marking instruments is driven by increasing surgical procedures and trauma injuries. Technological advancements and availability of product variant in the market is likely to increase the revenue over the forecast period.

They are used in pre-operative prepping and are ideal for use in plastic surgery and orthopedic surgery, and increasing surgical procedures all over the world and high adoption of surgical marking pens by the healthcare professionals are major factors driving the growth of the surgical marking pens market.

In 2015, over 4 million procedures of plastic surgery were performed in the U.S. alone, chin implants increased by 76%. But when population is accounted for, South Korea tops the list of plastic surgery globally. A wide range of surgical marking pens are available in the market with different properties and at low cost, which significantly increase the demand for surgical marking pens.

Likewise, the high adoption of surgical marking pen is due to its visibility and sharpness. However, risk and infection associated with surgical marking instruments can lead to cross-contamination as well as incorrect site marking and lack of guidelines are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the surgical marking pens market.

