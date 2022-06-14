Cone Beam Computed Tomography Extremity Scanner Market Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast To 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Extremity Scanner Market 2022

Point-of-care diagnostic has increased the demand for cone-beam computed tomography extremity scanner. A cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner is specially designed according to different human extremities and maxillofacial area.

The cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner uses a cone beam radiating from an X-ray source in the shape of a cone that covers large volume with one single rotation.

The X-ray images are reconstructed by using an algorithm to make high-resolution images. These high-resolution images can assist with accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner provides better patient positioning and patient comfort due to its compact size, non-invasive nature and use of low dose contrast agent.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Weight-bearing Device

Non-weight Bearing Device

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Dental clinics

Trauma centers

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

In the recent years, the demand for cone beam computed tomography technology has increased steeply and the prime reason is affordability of advanced extremity CBCT scanner units. Cone beam computed extremity scanner technologies determine the health issue with absolute clarity thus, several healthcare professionals and imaging specialists are keenly interested in this device.

Cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner is an ideal solution for the radiology centers, hospital orthopedic departments, and point-of-care diagnosis because of its self-shielded design, and standard power requirements and small footprint.

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the factors such as increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, new product launches, and their acceptance in dental and orthopedics field.

In addition, low cost of the device than the traditional device, expanding applications of cone beam computed tomography and agreements and collaborations among market players are also adding up to the growth of the market.

However, lack of dose and image quality assessment standardization and limited reimbursement scenario may hinder the growth of the cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner market.

North America leads the cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner market reasons being technological advancement, new product innovations, and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner due to development activities and presence of large research base.

The Asia Pacific market of cone beam computed tomography extremity scanner is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, partnerships/collaborations among key players, and growing disposable incomes in developing countries (such as China and India).

