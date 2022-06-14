Homosalate Market 2022 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Homosalate is basically an organic ingredient, used in making many sunscreens. Formed by the Fischer–Speier esterification of salicylic acid with 3, 3, 5-trimethylcyclolohexanol, it is an important cosmetic ingredient. The salicylic acid part of Homosalate absorbs ultraviolet rays within the range of 295 nm to 315 nm and protects the skin against sun damage. It is thereby used as a chemical ultraviolet filter and finds its presence in over 45 percent of the U.S. sunscreens.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Homosalate Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Homosalate Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Homosalate Market and its classification.

Segmentation Analysis of Homosalate Market

The global Homosalate market is classified majorly into three segments: by function, application and region.

On the basis of function, Homosalate market has been segmented as follows:

Skin Conditioning

UV absorber

UV filter

On the basis of application, Homosalate market has been segmented as follows:

Sport and beach sunscreen

Moisturizer

Makeup primer

Lip balm

Hair treatment /serum

Fragrance body spray

On the basis of region, Homosalate market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

