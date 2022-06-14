Ambulance Cots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Development, Segmentation, Forecasts to 2031

Ambulance Cots Market 2022

The Ambulance Cots Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

Ambulance cot device includes a base for mounting to an emergency vehicle deck, a rail mounted for linear movement along the base, and an arm, which is configured to engage a cot, mounted for linear movement along the rail from a retracted position to an extended position.

The global market for Ambulance Cots is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Product type

  • Manual
  • Powered

End User

  • Fire Ambulance
  • Disaster Ambulance
  • Hospital Ambulance

Geography

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific excluding China
  • China
  • The Middle East & Africa

Powered ambulance cots are recommending as the replacement to the existing manual cots. While power-assisted cots have been shown to reduce back injuries, there is still a lifting component involved in loading the cot into the ambulance. The Emergency Medical Service industry is already moving towards a power loading capability, and purchase of a power-assist cot without some sort of power loading capability would require a significant further expenditure in the near future.

Injury reduction benefits due to its self-loading characteristics fuel the growth of ambulance cots market. Moreover, technological advancements in an ambulance related equipment market are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the ambulance cots market growth during the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rates of musculoskeletal injuries from overexertion in healthcare occupations are highest in all the U.S. Similarly, as per the reports_bk_01_01_2020 of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the rate of overexertion injuries averaged across all industries was 33 per 10,000 full-time workers in 2014.

The key market players in the global Ambulance Cots market include Ferno EMS Stryker Corporation and others. Most of the companies sell their products through the medical equipment distributors that operate in different regions and therefore account for substantial competition with respect to the distribution network and market presence.

