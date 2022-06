Workplace Safety Systems Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2026

Growing safety concerns due to increase in the fatalities at workplace is shifting the focus of the people to look into workers safety. According to International Labor Organization (ILO), 612 workers die every day due to work related accident across the globe. These accidents can be prevented by installing the safety systems. The workplace safety systems protect the person(s) from various life threatening situations/scenarios at their work premises.These situations/scenarios can be any explosion, falling from height, low visibility, high noise, etc. Stringent occupational health & safety regulations stating unavoidable use of these systems in offices & industries and rapid urbanization are the factors which are anticipated to fuel the growth of workplace safety systems market. Based on application, manufacturing industry is anticipated to dominate the workplace safety systems market and is expected to remain same throughout the forecast period. Based on regions,

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Moreover, government initiatives in India like “Make in India” is expected to drive the growth of manufacturing industry which in turn is expected to drive the growth of workplace safety systems. The workplace safety systems market is highly fragmented and the major players are focused on innovations and launching of new products in order to create a healthy working environment.