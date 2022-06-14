Decorated Apparel Market Growth Possibilities, Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Decorated Apparel Industry Overview

The global decorated apparel market size was valued at USD 23.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for embroidery, screen printing, sublimation, and heat transfer works on apparel is driving the growth of the market around the world. The growing demand for a reflective finish in clothes has also given the potential for the industry participants to flourish. Furthermore, increased demand for graphic T-shirts and other apparel due to shifting trends will boost product sales throughout the forecast period. Rise in global popularity of branded clothes among the customers, the increasing trend of luxury clothing as a status symbol among individuals is promoting the use of decorated garments.

The COVID-19 outbreak that began in China during the first half of 2020 had a significant impact on the decorated apparel market throughout the forecast timeframe, most notably during 2020. As regards the performance of the global decorated apparel market, the COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a domino effect on numerous export markets in the near term. Given the severity of the COVID-19 crisis, market participants were expected to witness shrinking demand for their products throughout 2020. In this respect, manufacturers of decorated apparel are likely to focus on expansion, within domestic markets, in the near future. The e-commerce platform has been gaining traction with rising global consumer awareness regarding social distancing.

Noticing a rising demand for creative or innovative designs in apparel, decorators worldwide have been focusing on technological advancement over the years. Innovations within the decorated apparel market have centered mainly on machinery in the areas of direct-to-garment digital printing, embroidery, embellishment attachment, laser decoration, and conventional sewing, among others. The development of novel decoration techniques has also been widening the range of economical decoration options for both apparel manufacturers and designers worldwide. Technological advancement is not only evident in the decorated apparel space but also in the retailing sector. Retailers worldwide are increasingly employing the Three-Dimensional Visual Merchandising System to help customers choose products in a virtual 3D retail environment. Such advancements in the field of technology are expected to bolster the demand for decorated apparel over the forecast timeframe.

There have been key innovations in apparel decoration technologies worldwide in recent years. For instance, DTG Digital Europe, a U.K.-based direct-to-garment (DTG) supplier, recently developed a technology to reduce the banding appearance at low printing resolutions. In another instance, Gem fix Inc., a U.S.-based gemstones supplier, recently developed a machine to attach embellishments of varied sizes and shapes onto garments, thereby providing garment/apparel manufacturers and decorators the ability to create more complex and interesting decorated motifs. Also, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) has emerged as a revolutionary tool in the decorated apparel space. In this regard, software such as Gerber, Adobe, Tukatech, Lectra, CorelDraw, Digital FashionPro, and Illustrator are being extensively employed in fashion. Numerous issues continue to challenge the decorated apparel market, most notably in the manufacturing space.

While decorated apparel has been gaining traction among global consumers, ensuring product quality and consistency continues to pose a hurdle for decorated apparel brands. Assuring reliability is mainly an issue when brands, most notably small and medium-sized enterprises, focus on launching a new product. Some of the other prominent challenges in the market are high import duties on apparel, most notably luxury apparel products, the threat of counterfeiting, and the lack of substantial retail space. Pertaining to retail floor space, decorated apparel brands are being discouraged from expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific.

Decorated Apparel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global decorated apparel market based on the product, end user, and region:

Decorated Apparel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Embroidery Screen Printing Dye Sublimation Digital Printing Others

Decorated Apparel End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Men Women Children

Decorated Apparel Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

April 2021: Delta Apparel announced a technology partnership with Autoscale.ai to integrate its product design, marketplace listings, and advertising management functions for better online retail processes

Delta Apparel announced a technology partnership with Autoscale.ai to integrate its product design, marketplace listings, and advertising management functions for better online retail processes February 2021: Hanes announced a multi-year collaboration with G.O.A.T., an Authentic Brands Group company, for the development of the Muhammad Ali collection under the former’s portfolio of Champion Athletic wear.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global decorated apparel market include:

Gildan

Fruit of Loom, Inc.

Downtown Custom Print wear

Hanes brands Inc.

Master Print wear

Delta Apparel

Target Decorated Apparel

Advance Print wear Limited

Lynka

New England Print wear

