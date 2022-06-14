The Electric Bus Market register a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period, 2020-2030

Report Overview

The global electric bus market is estimated to account for 33,854 units in terms of volume, and register a CAGR of 28.0% over the forecast period, 2020-2030.

This report provides in depth study of “Electric Bus Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electric Bus Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global electric bus market is basically driven by the ever-increasing emphasis of economies on promotion of electrifying mass transit solutions coupled with governments’ support. The other factors to ponder about are depleting reserves of crude oil and increase in air pollution at an alarming rate. As such, hybrid and electric vehicles are being preferred by end-users throughout the world. Though the initial funding is high, it eventually proves to be profitable due to low operational cost. Increase in awareness on this count is bound to fuel the market growth going forward.

Key Takeaways from the electric Bus Market

The present as well as future belong to the Asia-Pacific. This could be credited to the fact that Shenzhen holds the distinction of being the very first city to have a 100% electrified fleet of public transport. Also, majority of OEMs present herein add to the revenue generation.

The governments across the globe are on to replacement of public transport in existence with emission-free public transport as a constructive step towards “going green”.

As far as length of electric bus is concerned, the one with 9-14 m is expected to dominate (with the other two being above 14 m and less than 9 m) the market due to fitment of big volumes of the electric passenger buses therein.

MEA is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come due to OEMs expanding along with backing from the governments.

How is the Electric Bus Market Structured?

The key players in this market include BYD Company, AB Volvo, Proterra, Ashok Layland, Daimler, and EBUSCO. The pre-Covid-19 era did witness hoards of development herein. For instance – Yutong, in Jun 2019, did launch ZK6907H of novel 7 series. The additional 4 star models include the T7 3.5T gasoline version, hydrogen fuel cell bus F8, L4 self-driving bus, and new high-end intelligent connected city bus U10.

EBUSCO, in Mar 2019, did acquire Alexander Dennis Ltd. to strengthen its portfolio of double decker buses. The same player, in Dec 2018, did announce development of electric bus for Deursche Bahn. The bus did run upto 450 Km, that too, without any top up. It inked an agreement with “DB Regio Bus” later.

Moreover, MEA is undergoing major changes on this count. For instance – Egypt’s AOI (Arab Organisation for Industrialisation), in Nov 2019, did start with its very first smart electric bus with help from Shanghai Wanxiang Group (China). Foton Motor, in May 2019, entered into an agreement with Military Production Ministry of Egypt for producing over 2,000 electric buses till 2023 (though figures may take a hit in the wake of Covid—19). MEA is looked upon as a gold mine in this regard as countries like UAE, Africa, and Egypt do witness a sizable demand for public transport owing to an increasing number of people paying a visit over here.

Electric Bus Market: The Conclusion

This market is bound to see strong distribution globally, especially due to players like VDL Groep, AB Volvo, Proterra, Yutong, and BYD spreading their wings far and wide. However, the world needs to sail through this Covid-19 phase soon.

