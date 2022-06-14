Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2017-2025

In an in-depth assessment of the global drain cleaning equipment market, Persistence Market Research forecasts the global market for drain cleaning equipment to witness sustained growth during an eight year assessment period, owing to growing demand from the municipal and residential sectors.
Persistence Market Research presents useful insights into the global drain cleaning equipment market in a new report titled “Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” and highlights the historical and current market forecasts along with factors likely to impact market growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.
Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Segmentation & Forecast
To provide a deeper understanding of the global drain cleaning equipment market, Persistence Market Research has segmented the global market on the basis of product type (hand tools, power tools), application (municipal, residential, industrial), sales channel (distributor, retail outlets, online), and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).
- By product type, the power tools segment is expected to gain significant market share of about 71% by the end of 2025. This segment will gain an impressive 350 basis points in its market share in 2025 over 2017. The segment is slated to reach a market valuation of almost US$ 182 Mn by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9%.
- Among the various applications of drain cleaning equipment, the municipal segment is set to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period with a projected market valuation of US$ 104.5 Mn by the end of 2025. The industrial segment is expected to witness a steady growth in terms of value over the forecast period.
- Of the different sales channels in the global drain cleaning equipment market, the distributor segment will hold maximum revenue share of about 52% throughout the duration of the forecast period. The online segment is expected to gain a significant 170 basis points in 2025 over 2017.
- Among regions, the North America drain cleaning equipment market is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, estimated to hold a consistent value share of about 39% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the second position with about 28% value share by the end of the forecast period in 2025. North America is anticipated to represent incremental $ opportunity of US$ 32.7 Mn during the period of forecast. The drain cleaning equipment market in Europe is expected to witness a steady growth in demand over the study period. In terms of market attractiveness, North America and Europe will continue to remain the most attractive regional markets for drain cleaning equipment during the eight year period 2017 – 2025.
