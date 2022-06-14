Dental Infection Control Products Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Growth rate of the global healthcare industry has been around 7% in recent years, which is expected to increase to over 9% over the next five years. With a growing healthcare industry, including multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and others, there has been an increase in the number of patients. This also means increased chances of acquiring hospital-associated infections while being treated. In order to minimize these health risks, requirement for disposable products such as prepackaged medical kits and trays, disposable gloves, patient gowns, sterile medical devices, and others is increasing rapidly.

While the COVID-19 pandemic affected production across manufacturing units for a while, contrary to this, there has been surge in demand due to the rush of patients in clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. This has fuelled the growth of the prepackaged medical kits and trays market, and is anticipated to drive the market further over the next few years.

Key Takeaways from Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Report

Laparoscopic trays will emerge as a dominant segment during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, multi-specialty hospitals will maintain their lead in the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market.

North America will continue leading the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market, while Asia Pacific will register the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Europe will remain a lucrative market, owing to rise in demand in Germany, France, and other countries in the region.

After initial setbacks due to lockdowns, the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a catalyzer for the growth of the global prepackaged medical kits and trays market.

COVID-19 Impact on Dental Infection Control Products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the dental infection control products market. Dental surgeons are at the highest risk of transmitting the coronavirus disease. As a result, players stated a fall in demand for products from dental clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, practices included in dental academics, research institutions, and dental laboratories are not compatible with government norms and regulations on COVID-19. This is posing a negative impact on the dental infection control products market at present.

Dental Infection Control Products Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the dental infection control products market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by product, end user, and region.

Product

Consumables

Hand Care Soaps and Lotions Sterilizing Gels

Personal Protective Care/Accessories

Unit Water-line Cleaning Solutions

Instrument Cleaning Solutions Lubricants Ultrasonic Cleaning Solutions Multi-surface Cleaning/Disinfectants Enzymatic Detergents and Decontamination

Sterilization Accessories

Others

Equipment

Cleaning Monitors

Ultrasonic Cleaning Units

Others

End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Laboratories

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

