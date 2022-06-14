Market For Scented Candles Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period Forecast Years

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Scented Candles Market is expected to grow on an astounding note shortly.

Scented candles have found application in the residential segment and the hospitality industry outlets like spas, restaurants and hotels due to their aromatic and relaxing properties. Furthermore, several consumers also vouch for the therapeutic properties of scented candles as well. Several positive drivers have led to consistent market growth in recent years. However, this growth may be threatened by the Covid-19 crisis.

Drivers of the Scented Candle Market

Improving standards of living across the globe have been a key driver for the scented candles market. Changes in lifestyle that are leading to stress and related ailments has also driven demand for scented candles due to its therapeutic properties. The recent hospitality sector boom also had a positive impact on the market.

Segmentation

By Product Type Synthetic Wax

Paraffin Wax

Vegetable Wax

Animal Wax By Category Mass

Premium By Distribution Channel Online

Store-based

Regional Outlook

North America has been the largest regional segment for the scented candle market, followed by Europe. This due to the high standard of living in these regions. The East Asian and South Asian segments registered the largest growth due to emerging economies like India, China and Southeast Asia. These dynamics may however change in the post-Covid-19 era.

Key Players

Key players in the scented candles market include Bolsius International, Welburn Candles, L Brands, The Yankee Candle, Reckitt Benckiser, Newell Brands, BeCandle, Diptyque, Godrej Consumer Products, Lee Naturals, Empire Candle, Procter & Gamble, Parcan, NEST Fragrances, Conscious Candle Company, Colonial Candle (US), S.C. Johnson & Son, Zhong Nam Industrial (International), Brandt Kaarsen, ScentAir Technologies, Candle-lite and The Bridgewater Candle. Some of the key brands available in the market include Chesapeake Bay, Yankee Candle, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, YIIA, Smoke Odor Exterminator, LA JOLIE MUSE, YINUO LIGHT, YIHAN, Aroma Naturals, FEBREZE, Glade Candle, Nature’s Wick and Winbattle Candle. Most brands have been attempting to increase their online presence in recent years to capitalise on the growing online sales of scented candles. However, traditional distribution channels such as retail stores and supermarkets still dominate the scented candles market.

