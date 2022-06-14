Global Bitcoin Market Is Predicted To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 31.3% – Fact.MR Survey

The global cryptocurrency market is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of 31.3%. The global cryptocurrency market is estimated to be valued at US$ 46.2 Bn by 2032 from US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021.

In recent years the popularity of different digital assets has gained momentum against the dwindling government-backed financial markets in many nations.

With the development of distributed ledger technology, cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, are favored for online value and money transactions.

Following this development, several crypto trading platforms have evolved over the World Wide Web creating a solid market for facilitating cryptocurrency transactions and generating revenue from it.

“After the information revolution of this century, there has been a significant investment for developing digit economy. It has led to the emergence of distributed ledger technology and establishment of the cryptocurrency market over online platforms.”



Attributes Details Global Bitcoin Market Size (2021) US$ 2.3 Bn Global Bitcoin Market Value (2022) US$ 3 Bn Global Bitcoin Market Value (2032) US$ 46.2 Bn Global Bitcoin Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 31.3% Bitcoin Market Share of Top 5 Countries 60.6% Global Bitcoin Market Key Players Intel CorporationMicrosoft CorporationNVIDIA CorporationBitFury Group LimitedAlphapoint CorporationAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc.Xilinx Inc.BingoRippleBTL Group Ltd.

Key Segments

By Component Hardware FPGA GPU ASIC Wallet Others Software Mining Platform Block chain Coin Wallet Exchange

By Type Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple (XRP) Litecoin Dodgecoin Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



