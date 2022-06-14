Facility Management Market Demand Is Likely To Reach US$ 153.7 Billion By The End Of 2032

The global facility market was valued at US$ 42.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 2.0% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 47.5 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 12.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 153.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Facility Management. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Facility Management market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Facility Management, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Facility Management Market.

Report Attributes Details
Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 42.2 Billion
Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 47.5Billion
Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 153 Billion
Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 12.5% CAGR
Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 12.4% CAGR
Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 8.8 Billion
Growth Rate of U.K (2022-2032) 12% CAGR
Key facility management market Players IBMOracleSAPTrimbleFortiveInforMRI SoftwarePlanonService Works GlobalFacilities Management Express (FMX)

Competitive Landscape

The facility management market is fiercely competitive in nature. The key strategies adopted by players include investing in new technology for the development of software. In addition to this, players resort to inorganic growth strategy with acquisition and merger. Also the new products and strategic partnership play key role in landscape.

Recent Developments in Facility Management Market

  • Oracle teamed with Propre Japan Inc. in May 2020. Oracle Japan will assist Propre Japan Inc. in developing Propre’s real estate big data platform, which will be available in 17 countries across the world. Oracle’s client base would grow as a result of this agreement.
  • Koch Industries, Inc. announced in April 2020 that it has finalised the purchase of the remaining share of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Koch was a prominent client, integrating Infor solutions throughout its companies in areas including enterprise resource planning, human resources, supply chain, asset management, and finance, in addition to being an Infor investment since 2017.
  • BVG India in 2022, offer several services including integrated services and facility management services uses combination of man n machine to provide best service in the sector.

Key Segments Covered in the Facility Management Market Study

  • Facility Management by component Type
    • Solution
      • Integrated Workplace Management System
      • Building Information Modeling
      • Facility Operations and Security Management
      • Facility Environment Management
      • Facility Property Management
    • Services
      • Professional Services
      • Managed Services
  • Facility Management by Deployment Mode
    • Cloud
    • On-premises
  • Facility Management by Organization Size
    • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
    • Large Enterprises
  • Facility Management by Vertical
    • BFSI,
    • IT and Telecom
    • Government and Public Administration
    •  Healthcare, Education
    • Retail
    • Energy and Utilities
    • Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate
    • Other Verticals [Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, and Hospitality]
  • Facility Management by Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • Latin America


Facility Management Market forecast analysis by Fact.MR


