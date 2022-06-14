The Growing Awareness Of The Advantages Spiking The Demand For Digital Impression System Market – Fact.MR Survey

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7231
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Digital Impression System market.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Digital Impression System, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Digital Impression System Market.
The growing understanding of the demand for digital impression system technology over traditional impression methods, such as simple, easy, and exact scanning with minimal effort for both the patient and the dentist, is having the greatest impact on the global sales of digital impression systems.
|Attributes
|Details
|Digital Impression System Market Size (2022)
|US$ 5.8 Bn
|Digital Impression System Market Estimated Value (2026)
|US$ 11.6 Bn
|Digital Impression System Market Projected Value (2032)
|US$ 28.9 Bn
|Global Digital Impression System Market Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|17.5% CAGR
|Digital Impression System Market Share of Top 5 Countries
|48%
|Digital Impression System Market Key Players
|3Shape A/SALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC (itero)Carestream Health, Inc.Dental Wings Inc.Densys3D Ltd
How Intense is the Competition in the Digital Impression System Market?
The market is driven by advantages such as the convenience of handling, device lightweight construction, and increased image precision provides strong sales of digital impression system over traditional impression systems.
Furthermore, better patient comfort and dentist approval of these gadgets are driving market expansion. The enormous costs connected with the development of various sorts of media culture, on the other hand, limit market expansion.
Recent Developments in the Digital Impression System Market:
- Product launches are a priority for market leaders looking to extend their product offerings. For example, Dentsply Sirona, a subsidiary of Sirona Dental Systems Inc., introduced Primescan, a revolutionary intraoral scanner that can capture a digital image of the complete jaw, in February 2019.
- To acquire a competitive edge in the industry, major market companies are interested in product development. For example, 3Shape A/S released the TRIOS 3 Basic intraoral scanner using core scanning technology in February 2019.
Key Segments
- By Type
- Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)
- Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)
- By Compatibility
- Third-Party Compatible
- Integrated
- By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
More Valuable Insights on Digital Impression System Market
The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
