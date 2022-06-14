The Growing Awareness Of The Advantages Spiking The Demand For Digital Impression System Market – Fact.MR Survey

The global digital impression system market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 17.5%, reaching US$ 28.9 Bn by 2032, from US$ 5.8 Bn in 2022.

The growing understanding of the demand for digital impression system technology over traditional impression methods, such as simple, easy, and exact scanning with minimal effort for both the patient and the dentist, is having the greatest impact on the global sales of digital impression systems.

Owing to these systems removing the time-consuming and unpleasant procedure of creating an elastomeric imprint for dental applications, their use in dental treatments has increased significantly.