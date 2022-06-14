Increasing Demand For Low-Power Controllers To Boost IoT Microcontrollers Market – Fact.MR Study

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7165

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of IoT Microcontrollers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of IoT Microcontrollers

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of IoT Microcontrollers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of IoT Microcontrollers Market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global IoT microcontroller market to be valued at US$ 5 Bn by 2022-end

IoT microcontrollers for smart homes likely to expand at a CAGR of 13% until 2032

32-Bit IoT microcontroller sales to expand at a 15% value CAGR across the period of assessment

Europe to account for 1/5th of global market demand for IoT microcontrollers in 2022

Asia Pacific to post significant gains, expected to surge at a rate of approximately 12% until 2032

The market for IoT microcontrollers is likely to expand 3.4x until 2032

Rising penetration of internet enabled devices, attributed to massive technological advancements, is widening the scope for high grade semiconductor manufacturing. This is providing a major impetus to IoT microcontroller sales, with manufacturers introducing high grade products, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global IoT microcontroller market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In May 2020, NXP Semiconductor announced a collaboration with OKdo to develop E1, which is a single-board computer (SBC). The SBC comprises NXP’s LPC55S69 Microcontroller, which offers a high-performance and assists the companies to increase their consumer base.

In February 2022, Infineon Technologies, a German Chipmaker announced its plan to invest more than 2 Bn Euros in a new frontend fab in Kulim, Malaysia. The investment is expected to offer an additional 2 Bn Euros in annual revenues from gallium nitride and silicon carbide.

Key Segments Covered in the IoT Microcontroller Market Study

By Product : 8 Bit IoT Microcontroller 16 Bit IoT Microcontroller 32 Bit IoT Microcontroller

By Application : IoT Microcontroller for Industrial Automation IoT Microcontroller for Smart Homes IoT Microcontroller for Consumer Electronics Smartphones Wearables Others IoT Microcontroller for Other Applications



Key Question answered in the survey of IoT Microcontrollers market report:

