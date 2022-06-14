Streamlining Construction Operations To Open New Growth Avenues For BIM Extraction Software Market

250 Pages Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of BIM extraction software are focusing on the development of cost-effective and compact solutions to attract more customers. Additionally, players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as strategic collaborations and merger & acquisition activities with technology partners to improve their offerings and market reach.

In March 2021 , Bentley Systems Inc. agreed to acquire Seequent- a global leader in 3D modeling software for geoscience and building information monitoring. The transaction was agreed upon at a sum of US$ 1.05 Billion . The transaction was fully completed by July 2021

, agreed to acquire Seequent- a global leader in 3D modeling software for geoscience and building information monitoring. The transaction was agreed upon at a sum of . The transaction was fully completed by July 2021 In March 2022 , Autodesk Inc. introduced Bridge- a new collaboration capacity which empowers construction teams to share relevant data with project stakeholders, irrespective of whether they are on the same team or building project within the Autodesk Construction Cloud . Bridge gives teams control over their respective project data sets by enabling them to share select sheets, folders and files with collaborators without having to share all project information

, introduced Bridge- a new collaboration capacity which empowers construction teams to share relevant data with project stakeholders, irrespective of whether they are on the same team or building project within the . Bridge gives teams control over their respective project data sets by enabling them to share select sheets, folders and files with collaborators without having to share all project information AVEVA Group Plc. signed a partnership agreement with RIB Software, a global leader in digital technologies for construction, in July 2021. This partnership has opened new frontiers for AVEVA’s Project Execution portfolio offering for process and plant industries. Both companies are connecting project teams, allowing them to collaborate more effectively by bringing together the engineering, procurement and construction functions to deliver a true design to solutions.

Demand for on-premise software will continue to remain high, building up on its historical value CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2021. Likewise, BIM extraction software for houses & apartments are likely to experience major uptake. During the historical period, the segment flourished at a growth rate of 9.3%. The U.S will remain the most opportunistic market, generating a US$ 35.3 Million $ opportunity through 2032.



Key Segments Covered in the BIM Extraction Software Market Report

BIM Extraction Software by Software Type : On-Premise BIM Extraction Software Cloud-Based BIM Extraction Software

BIM Extraction Software by End Use Industry : BIM Extraction Software for Water & Waste Water BIM Extraction Software for Rail Transport & Aviation BIM Extraction Software for Energy Generation Facilities BIM Extraction Software for Roads, Bridges & Highways BIM Extraction Software for Houses & Apartments BIM Extraction Software for Factories & Warehouses BIM Extraction Software for Education Institutes & Commercial Spaces BIM Extraction Software for Government Buildings BIM Extraction Software for Dams & Others

BIM Extraction Software by Region : North America BIM Extraction Software Market Europe BIM Extraction Software Market Asia Pacific BIM Extraction Software Market Middle East & Africa BIM Extraction Software Market South America BIM Extraction Software Market



