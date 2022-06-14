Medical Suction Devices Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Players During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Proper management of fluids is an important function of medical suction devices. Liquid and solid medical waste is a potential biohazard for patients, waste handlers, and the environment. In order to mitigate the risk of re-infection and reemergence of infectious diseases, safe waste management is of utmost importance.

Amid the global havoc caused by infectious diseases such as SARS and COVID-19, proper disposal of medical waste has become a matter of priority for governments and regulatory authorities across the world. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that more than 30% infections are acquired from hospitals.

Medical Suction Devices Market: About the Report

Besides surge in demand for medical suction devices due to rising hospitalization rates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growing usage has also been observed for clinical research and diagnostic purposes. Fact.MR’s analysis reveals that, while revenue from sales of wall-mounted suction devices is higher, mainly due to their high cost, demand for AC-powered devices will rise at a faster rate. North America and Europe are important markets for these devices, with the medical suction devices market in Asia Pacific also becoming a lucrative destination for players in this market space. Overall, the global medical suction devices market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Medical Suction Devices Market Report

  • Wall-mounted medical suction devices is expected to emerge as the most lucrative segment. Meanwhile, hand-held medical suction devices are anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period.
  • North America is projected to be the most lucrative market for medical suction devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest and fastest growth over the forecast period.
  • Increasing number of prevalent respiratory diseases is anticipated to be the primary driver for the medical suction devices market.
  • Limited reimbursement for medical suction devices might have a negative impact on the market in the near future.
  • Rising geriatric population is projected to drive the global medical suction devices market.
  • Increasing healthcare expenditure in developed as well as developing nations is anticipated to impact the global medical suction devices market in a positive way.

Medical Suction Devices Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global medical suction devices market in terms of product, portability, application, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global medical suction devices market.

Product

  • AC-Powered
  • Battery-Powered
  • Dual-Powered
  • Manually-Operated

Application

  • Surgical
  • Airway Clearing
  • Research & Diagnostics

Portability

  • Wall-Mounted
  • Hand-Held

End User

  • Homecare Setting
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

