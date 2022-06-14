Increasing Demand For Gallium Oxide Substrate Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Gallium Oxide Substrate to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The Analyst’s Viewpoint

COVID-19 Impact on Gallium Oxide Substrate Market The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected business lines and operations across the globe. During the initial phase of the pandemic, the gallium oxide substrate market faced a shortage of raw materials such as coal. East Asian countries such as China, a major producer of coal, were majorly affected by the pandemic, which led to increase in prices of coal, thereby majorly affecting the market.

However, China has recovered fast from the adverse effects of the pandemic. Price fluctuations in raw materials during the pandemic have hampered the growth of the gallium oxide substrate market, especially in Q2. Currently, the market is in a recovery phase, and is expected to expand its potential in the long run.

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the gallium oxide substrate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of dopant, application, and key regions.

Dopant

Sn

Fe

Others

Application

Visible/ Ultraviolet LEDs

Power Semiconductors

Ultraviolet Detectors

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies

The global gallium oxide substrate market has only three players – Tamura Corporation, Novel Crystal Technology, and Kyma Technologies Inc. Tamura and Novel Crystal hold major shares in this market space, as Kyma has recently entered into the market. Tamura Corporation, in particular, holds a major share in the market, as it provides substrates to the U.S. navy for research & development purposes.

Regional Outlook of Gallium Oxide Substrate Market

Asia Pacific is holding more than 80% of the global gallium oxide substrate market share among all regions. As Taiwan is exceedingly progressing in semiconductors with advanced technological processes, demand for gallium oxide substrate is expected to increase further over the coming years. Next comes North America, which holds a share of around 8%.

Although only three players are present in the market, among which, one of them is in North America – Kyma Technologies Inc. – the company has recently entered the gallium oxide substrate market and will take some time to compete with other major players. Europe and the Rest of the World hold very low shares currently in the global gallium oxide substrate market. In the long-run forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a prominent region in gallium oxide substrate market.

Key Takeaways from Global Gallium Oxide Substrate Market

The global gallium oxide substrate market is anticipated to race ahead and add 2.1X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Sn dopants capture nearly 59% of the global gallium oxide substrates market.

Among the applications, visible/ ultraviolet LEDs hold a major share of the market – around 57% in 2020 – as LEDs are adopted across industries for various uses such as purification, currency detecting, etc.

Asia Pacific holds a leading share in the gallium oxide substrate market, of which, Taiwan has been the demand center in FY2020. North America is the second-most attractive region in the global gallium oxide substrate market.

After initial setbacks due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, the gallium oxide substrate market is gradually recovering and getting back to its normal growth trajectory.

“Evolving scene of the semiconductor industry is responsible for the robust growth of the global gallium oxide substrate market, which is projected to double in value over the next ten years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

